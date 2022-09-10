Rosalía + black midi + Blood Orange + Alizzz and more

Today’s Friday musical selection brings the deluxe edition of the album MOTOMAMI of Rosaliaa live performance of black midiand the first single from the new EP by Blood Orange. Furthermore, the Spanish Alizzz debut theme, kali uchis gives us the official video of there is no lawand we will listen to the first solo album of Oliver Sim of The xx. Let’s get started!

1. Rosalia, MOTOMAMI+

Rosalia it is brought today MOTOMAMI+the deluxe edition of their latest album MOTOMAMI. Includes four previously unreleased songs: Isolation, La Kilié, LAX, Y Chiri, along with a live version of the familythere is a remix of Candy. MOTOMAMIthe continuation of The Bad Want of 2018, arrived in March. Rosalia is in full world tour in support of the album, and a few weeks ago dropped the single despise.

2.black midi, welcome to hell (live from central park)

Fresh to release their new album hellfire, the british group Black midi He offered a free concert last July at the SummerStage in Central Park, New York, on Saturday, July 22. Despite the soaring temperatures, the group dressed in sporty looks and bright long-sleeved shirts as they played their manic, mathematical indie rock set that included most of the new album. Today we bring you a highlight of the performance: Welcome To Hell.

3.Blood Orange, Jesus Freak Lighter

Blood Orangealiases Devonte Hynes, announced this week a new EP titled Four Songs. The EP, his first release for RCA, will be out on September 16 and includes collaborations from Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin Y Erika de Casier. With the announcement, he dropped the project’s first single, Jesus Freak Lighter. Since the release of his 2019 LP Angel’s PulseHynes has scored the HBO series of Luca Guadagnino We Are Who We Are, the 2021 movie of Gia Coppola mainstream, the Netflix documentary Naomi Osaka, In Treatment from HBO and the film from Rebecca Hall, passing.

4. Alizzz, what’s up baby

Alizzz come back after the release of your album there has to be something else of 2021: this time it is the single what’s up baby in which he vindicates the role of the culture of the peripheral cities of Barcelona in the culture of all of Catalonia: “The cultural elites are us too”, he says in part of the song, as well as the phrase “Rosalia Y Tow they are from Baix Llobregat”.

5. Kali Uchis, there is no law

kali uchis disregards the law in the name of love in his latest video for his single There is no Law. In the video for his hypnotic house-inspired cut, Uchis is seen walking around Paris, chasing a love he knows will change his life. The visual, directed by TorsoSolutions, shows Uchis putting on makeup and trying on different iconic outfits. In an interview with Vogue, Uchis revealed that fashion served as the inspiration for the theme: “Sometimes when you’re trying to do something too Y2K, it can feel a little too cliché or too old-fashioned, so I wanted to keep it more modern and make a video let it be all movement,” said Uchis. “I wanted to do something I hadn’t done before.”

6.Oliver Sim, hideous bastard

Oliver Sim, of The xx, his first solo album is brought today, Hideous Bastard, through Young. The 10-track LP was produced by his bandmate Jamie xx, and according to Sim, “at the beginning of the making of my album,Hideous Bastard, I realized that I was writing a lot about fear and farce,” he explained in a statement. “I imagine that could paint a picture of a dark album, which sounds like ‘woe is me,’ but in recent years I’ve become a firm believer that the best antidote to these feelings may be to bring them to the surface and throw them out. some light on them. I have not written the album to sink, but to free myself from some of the shame and fear that I have felt for a long time.

7. IADB, Tiny Desk Concert

This week, NPR Music premiered the latest episode of its series Tiny Desk Concertin which he acts JID. During the 22-minute concert, the Atlanta artist and his band delighted audiences with soulful renditions of songs from his short but exceptional discography, from older cuts like Off da Zoinkys and Never, to highlights from his new album The Forever Story. The concert ended with the performance of their latest single, Kody Blu 31a song charged with emotion that stands out for its ability to IADB to sing.

8. WILLOW, curious/furious

Willow Smith It’s two weeks away from launch. COPING MECHANISM, his fifth studio album as WILLOWand now has shared the third single from the project: curious/furious, that reaffirms the affinity for pop-punk/R&B hybridization that he has shown in recent years. The track arrives alongside a hauntingly stripped back visualizer, courtesy of Jaxon Whittington Y dana trippewho finds a chameleon-like bust of WILLOW with his head and shoulders floating in a jet-black ether as he sings the song.

9. Sigur Ros, The Art Of Meditation

The Icelanders of Sigur Ros They bring this week a new project called The Art of Meditation, which according to the band itself is inspired by the idea of Innerspace Musica method of guided musical meditation “that combines classical teachings through guided meditations from people like Ram Dass, Alan Watts, Tara Brach, Jack Kornfield elevated with new contemporary music from Sigur Ros & Paul Corley, Tycho, Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Vivian Koch, East Forest, Superposition, Nailah Hunter Y Badge Epoch“. In a statement, the group explains that the scores are “intended to deepen the meditative state”, and that the objective is to provide listeners with “a new inner experience and a routine for their daily life”.

