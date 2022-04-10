Rosalía buys her jewelry at a Chinatown store

Rosalía, in love with the ‘naked dress’ of Fancì Club

“In New York visiting my jeweler. He just wants cash, I give him my money“. These verses that Rosalia sings in the second stanza of Chicken Teriyaki They are not the result of chance or a stylistic license of this success conceived for TikTok. The interpreter herself, who joins the long list of names that appear as composers of the theme, winks in this phrase at Eva Sam, her trusted jeweler in New York. Far from what might be expected, the author of mommy you can’t find your gold pieces in luxury boutiques jewelry, but in a Chinese bazaar called Popular Jewelry and known for the large number of artists who make a pilgrimage to 255 Canal Street, in the middle of Chinatown. There they find the pieces bling-bling that sneak into her concerts and video clips and, in the case of Rosalía, even into the lyrics of her songs.

Rosalía posing on her Instagram with her trusted jeweler, Eva Sam. @rosalia.vtInstagram

In the middle of the shops souvenirsChinese restaurants and street vendors offering counterfeits to passers-by This store has been in business for 30 years and is run by Eva Sam, a 60-year-old Chinese immigrant. who came to the United States from Macao (his family was already dedicated to jewelry) and built this temple of gold thanks to the 100,000 dollars that his brother lent him. Clumsy gold chains, blunt seals, and all sorts of excessive, shiny pieces are piled in the windows of his shop. Located in the heart of Manhattan’s Chinese jewelry, the venue is frequented by entertainment names such as Beyoncé, Jaden Smith, Travis Scott, Hunter Schafer, Uma Thurman or the rapper A$AP Rocky, one of his most loyal customers –there she orders some of the pieces she gives to Rihanna– and to which the owner herself owes her nickname: A$AP Eva.

The visits of a list of celebrities who already wanted some luxury brands for themselves are recorded on the walls of Popular Jewelry, wallpapered with photographs of Eva posing with dozens of familiar faces. A particular walk of fame that will probably be added Rosalía, who has posted on her Instagram account a photo with the jeweler confirming that she is the one to whom she dedicates part of Chicken Teriyaki. It is known that for the Catalan she has designed gold dentures and grill like the ones in the video I think of you look.

The popularity of this Chinese temple of brilliance is such that its charismatic owner has starred in numerous reports in specialized magazines and general media such as New York Times and has collaborated with sports brands such as Nike, for which he has even recently posed, or Puma. On the store’s Instagram account, in which he accumulates 95,000 followers, he is also constantly seen alongside his famous clients, who began to arrive in the 90s thanks to word of mouth, becoming a reference in the hip hop scene. Today, many of those who set foot in the premises pay outrageous amounts or order jewelery that Eva and her team assemble in record time (“open early, close late and work hard” is the mantra that has led her to success), but in addition to diamonds, rubies and high-carat pieces can also be made with merchandise for less than 100 dollars. Everything indicates that Rosalía is probably one of the clients of the first group, pay in cash or not.

