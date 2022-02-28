Rosalía captured all eyes with a translucent look

Rosalía is one of the most complete and listened to artists in the world. She is currently close to getting 19 million followers on Instagram, a number that is not easy at all. On March 18, she will release her third studio album called “Motomami”, which she will present in an upcoming performance on the famous US show “Saturday Night Life” (SNL).

Rosalia he recently released his third track from the new album: ‘Chicken Teriyaki’. The video clip, 2 minutes and 15 seconds long, was directed by Tanu Muino. It has a New York and eighties aesthetic and the Spanish artist becomes a student at a dance school.

Although the clip already exceeds 7 million views, it has generated debate on the networks. The letter of Chicken Teriyaki happens to Saoko and the fame and has provoked all kinds of comments. “I know that rosalie she sings in Spanish but I swear I don’t understand half of what she says” and “I’ve never liked Rosalía but I don’t understand how it is that the same person wrote the bad love and motomami” were just some of them.

Hi :} I’m very excited because on March 18th Motomami finally comes out and on the 17th at @tiktokmusic I’m going to make the official presentation of Motomami with a special performance that we have prepared and I can’t wait for you to see it. She left you the schedules: MARCH 17: 4pm LA / 6pm MX / 7pm NY / 9pm ARG MARCH 18: 1am SPAIN” she expressed. Rosalia in your last post.

In the preview, the interpreter of “Con Altura” is seen wearing a white bodysuit, a translucent dress on top, black buccaneers, a motorcycle helmet and straight, loose hair. In a short time, the publication exceeded 300 thousand likes and more than 2000 comments. Her partner, Rauw Alejandro, wrote to her: “The time has come.”