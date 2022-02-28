Rosalía captured all eyes with a translucent look

Rosalía is one of the most complete and listened to artists in the world. She is currently close to getting 19 million followers on Instagram, a number that is not easy at all. On March 18, she will release her third studio album called “Motomami”, which she will present in an upcoming performance on the famous US show “Saturday Night Life” (SNL).

Rosalia he recently released his third track from the new album: ‘Chicken Teriyaki’. The video clip, 2 minutes and 15 seconds long, was directed by Tanu Muino. It has a New York and eighties aesthetic and the Spanish artist becomes a student at a dance school.

