Rosalía collaborates with Kim Kardashian, poses amazing in SKIMS

The famous spanish singerRosalía, is now the sensation after having modeled for the important brand SKIMSCollaborating with kim kardashian and with this he showed us that he not only gets along with his sister kylie jenner.

The beloved interpreter used the designs of that important company, outfits that are so well thought out and designed for an exercise session, that they were perfect for the creator of mommy.

The photos were shared both on the Instagram official of each of the two famous, as in the SKIMS, in each of the images we can see that the famous is also good for this modeling, promoting with these photographs the high quality of products that are available in your store in line.

Each of the publications already has millions of likeseach one is better than the previous one and showed us that they have very good voices and a good elasticity to perform them, of course looking stunningly beautiful before the professional cameras, achieving top quality entertainment pieces.

Also, the star of the music she ate an impressive silhouette, she has been working on it, taking care of her diet and exercise, in addition her skin tone also combined perfectly with the colors used by Kylie’s sister, one of her great friends, black and white.

CLICK HERE TO SEE KIM’S POST WITH ROSALÍA

Rosalía was the most beautiful model that SKIMS has ever had, according to Internet users.



“La Rosalía” dazzled Internet users wholesale and much more in the black set she used, with two braids as a hairstyle and these impressive garments lit up all users of Instagram and social networks in general, a charming figure worthy of admiration.

Now we know that not only is she good at singing or creating music ahead of her time, she doesn’t just make everyone stare at her presence on their screens wishing they could get some of these clothes.

