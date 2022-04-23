Rosalía confirms the return of kabuki-style eyebrows

Rosalia sets trend again. From Brooke Shields to the model Cara Delevingnewho sports beautiful bushy eyebrows, began to monopolize all the magazine covers and be present in the big fashion shows, as the eyebrows became a fundamental element of makeup.

As is known, the eyebrows they are the frame of the face and their style can modify the expression, and from the 1920s to the present, this important feature has gone through different trends, from rigorous hair removal to naturalness.

Since 2020 it was common to see natural eyebrows, since due to the pandemic, the places destined to fix them could not offer service; from there came the laminate and the technique of using soap to comb them. However, it seems that Rosalia could be about to set a new trend: ultra-thin kabuki-style brows.

It was on April 10 when Rosalia, a Spanish singer, songwriter and producer, published a ‘photo dump’ on her Instagram account, a term that refers to a collection of photos that have been taken recently or that compile someone’s best moments. . Within that post, through two selfies, the singer showed herself with pencil-painted eyebrows and using a net mesh on her head.

This style of eyebrows is not something new, since they refer to kumadori makeup, which consists of stripes of different colors to represent expressions; which is commonly used by Kabuki actors in traditional Japanese theater.

However, Rosalía is not the first celebrity to opt for this daring look. Last September, the model and actress barbie ferrera showed up at the 2021 Met Gala with similar brows but lighter shades.

(Barbie Ferreira at the 2021 Met Gala / Instagram)

another celebrity is Lily JamesThanks to her role in the series ‘Pam and Tommy’, which chronicles the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the actress sports very defined eyebrows in the style of Pamela Anderson in the 90’s and early 2000’s.

How is Rosalía’s kabuki technique achieved?

The main recommendation is not to resort to waxing, nowadays, this effect can be achieved with makeup, so first the eyebrows should be covered with some wax to later place concealer or makeup base on top and finally draw the line with a pencil. .

In fact, Dior, in its makeup line, launched a pencil called ‘Diorshow Kabuki Brow Styler’, which in addition to referring to this style, its thin tip is ideal for styling eyebrows, in addition to being long-lasting.

Being a simple technique, Rosalía could continue using this eyebrow style. The singer will present her album ‘Motomami’ next August at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, so we are eager to see what looks she will surprise her fans with.