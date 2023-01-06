Rosalía dares with her first song in English

06.01.2023 11:07 a.m.

The was motomami almost a year after the release of the album has already finished and rosalia already prepare new songs with which to continue conquering the entire world. After her album has become one of the most valued by critics, the Catalan singer continues to focus on her career and on grow your project.

After her collaborations with international artists such as The Weeknd, James Blake, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Cardi B and her upcoming featuring on Miley Cyrus’ new album, the Grammy Award winner thinks it’s time to jump into english.

Song in English

The one from Sant Esteve Sesrovires has shared a preview on her social networks of what will be her next song, a song sung in English. It is a production that will be titled LYLMacronyms that correspond to the phrase “lie like you love me” –“lie as if you love me”, in Spanish. For the first seconds that the interpreter has shared, the song will have a sound flamenco and rumba.

The new theme still does not have a release date, although it is expected that arrive in the next few weeks. In her clip, she appears in a kind of boat sailing through a river or a lake accompanied by her partner, Rauw Alejandro. The lovebirds have spent Christmas together in Japan to rest from an intense year of concerts.

phenomenon of the year

Rosalía has undoubtedly been the phenomenon of the year. The singer has become the first catalan artist and the first Spanish-speaking to star in the cover of the magazine rolling stones of the month of January.

The same publication has positioned his latest work as fourth best album of the yearbehind only Beyoncé with RenaissanceBad Bunny with A summer without you and Taylor Swift with midnights. And not only does the magazine recognize his work in this way, but the charts and critics have valued his album very positively.