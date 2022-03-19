Rosalía: “If I make a decision, I do it without half measures”

Prioritizing “emotion over clarity or correctness”, Rosalía returns four years after the album that elevated her internationally, “El mal Querer” (2018), winner of a Grammy Award, with an even more experimental work that is a coup de rudder defended against wind and tide.

Classical reggaeton, flamenco, bolero, the rapid verb of American rappers, jazz interludes… Everything plays its part in “Motomami” (Sony) and now, after this time of hard work away from Spain and her family and weeks Of suspicions expressed without restraint in networks, he finally receives praise from critics and the public for his third studio album despite the radical nature of his proposal.

“If I make a decision, I do it without half measures,” Rosalía (Barcelona, ​​1992) defends proudly but modestly in an interview with Efe, consolidated as an international star who has come to set the standard, not to follow it.

QUESTION: Do good reviews taste much better after these months of misgivings?

ROSALÍA: They taste especially good after three years of work, of dedication. It has not been easy at all being almost two years away from my family.

Q: That’s what a song like “G3 NI5” talks about…

A: Yes, and that is why there are also ballads that have to do with people I love and from whom I have been far, also far from the place where I live, who are pillars of my life, but I am very satisfied to have finally able to share it.

Q: You have to be very brave to come from such a successful album as “El mal Quiero” (2018) and turn everything around instead of following a continuous line, despite attacks like when the networks released verdict with the first 15 seconds of “Hentai”.

A: The songs, when heard without their context, the judgment that one can make about them is perhaps not as accurate as it could be. In the case of “Motomami”, when people listen to the album from top to bottom they will see that there is a meaning and an intention of each piece because of the time I have dedicated just to the order of each song, measuring every detail so that they live the experience.

Q: A very personal experience, isn’t it?

A: Yes, because it has a very diary tone, of autobiographical material, something that I had never done in other projects. They are my experiences of these three years, my reflections and my emotions, the contrast between them.

Q: The album just ends with “Sakura”, where there are these verses: “The one who knows knows that if I’m in this, it’s to break / And if I break with this, then I’ll break / There is only risk if there is something to lose” . Are you going to fire in this profession?

A: As a musician I like to try to get to the end of an idea. Whatever I’m working on, if I make a decision that a song is going to be about a theme with such an arrangement, I do it without being half-hearted. My favorite artists are radical in their proposals and I have learned from those inspirations. It’s how I enter the studio, from experimentation, freedom and spontaneity.

Q: Sometimes you have to rebel against the continuous listener or follower?

A: It’s like in life. If you hold on to a moment, you miss what’s going on. While riding a motorcycle, at that speed you can’t look back, you have to look forward. I understand that as humans we have a tendency to get closer to what we already know and comfort us, to the familiar. In my case I try to fight a little with that natural tendency.

Q: Do you understand then the reluctance to the new?

A: I have also been uncomfortable sometimes the first time I have heard the works of my favorite artists. Until time has passed they have not made sense and I have not enjoyed them. But this is the experience of someone who enjoys music. I work for projects and this is one more. I try not to cling to things. I like to think that “Motomami” is different, because the moment is different and that’s why the sound is. It is intended to be.

“EMOTION IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN CORRECTION”.

Q: One of the changes that has caught the attention of the public is the way you write the lyrics and even interpret them. There were those who complained that subtitles were sometimes necessary. Is it a way of conceiving the word more than by its meaning, as a melodic and sonorous vehicle that modulates the feeling?

A: The form is something that throws me by default. I’m going to that side right away. Most of the time I prioritize emotion and timbre. I produce my songs and the vocal part, which is very specific. I have practically dedicated only one year to that section of the voices. Every detail, every word is very deliberate. For me, emotion is more important than correctness or clarity.

Q: But there is no shortage of clear sentences, like when you proclaim: “This is not the bad thing to want / it is the bad thing to want”, or when you ratify “I’m just as much of a cantaora / Just as much of a cantaora / With a Versace tracksuit as a little bailaora dress”. Is the singer still there?

A: Yes, flamenco has been my base and it is a great inspiration. It will always be there. It shows in “Bulerías”, in “Sakura”, in melodies of “G3 NI5” and “Diablo”. But since for two years I have traveled so much and I have met people who express themselves differently, that affects my pencil and I like it that way, because it is transparent with what is happening. Only in the US have I spoken in English most of the time. How can there be no words in English!

Q: “Motomami” maintains a very powerful feminist discourse. I don’t know if she is aware of the controversy over “SloMo”, the Spanish song for Eurovision 2022, which received criticism from a socialist deputy, who considered that it promulgated prostitution and contributed to maintaining the cliché of the sexualization of womenr. Can you be sexual and feminist?

A: What I believe is that a woman can decide to be whatever she wants to be, regardless of what society expects of us.