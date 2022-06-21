Rosalía imposes a trend with pleated skirt ideal for summer

Rosalía, one of the most influential style icons of the moment, has made it clear to us on more than one occasion that she is an inveterate lover of fashion and always sets trends with her coolest outfits from her social networks.

The interpreter of “Bizcochito” has become an inspiration that we can turn to as many times as necessary, because Rosalía does not miss the opportunity to teach us about styling by wearing the most promising trends, as was the case in her last post on Instagram, where she shared with her 20.7 million followers that pleated skirts are a trend that’s coming back from the 2000s stronger than ever.

Pleated skirts are a garment that revives the best of the Y2K aesthetic, becoming a basic that cannot be missing from your wardrobe, since this garment has managed to conquer even the most demanding styles, as they provide a jovial style that we love. It is an ideal piece to wear a casual, but glamorous outfit.

Rosalía confirms that pleated skirts cannot be missing in summer

We had already seen the singer wear this garment on her vacation in Santorini. Rosalía wore a Miu Miu signature set that gave us the scoop on her taste for this garment for the season and her final confirmation was her latest outfit with which she showed how to wear a pleated skirt and not die in the attempt.

Rosalía fell in love with her fans by wearing an outfit featuring a gray pleated skirt at the hip and a subtle print, a garment that she combined with a cardigan in a light gray tone with white and buttons, from the Spanish brand Sisyphe.

To add a sensual touch, the singer wore the open cardigan, buttoning only one button, which left part of her abdomen exposed. To complement her outfit, Rosalía wore high black platform boots, another trend of the moment.

In harmony with her outfit, she wore a pair of high pigtails with red braids, which gave her a collegiate touch. The singer wore a make-up with a washed face effect that showed her well-cared-for skin.