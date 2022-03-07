Rosalía includes another song with Tokischa on her new album

The Spanish singer Rosalía included a second song with the Dominican Tokischa, entitled “La combi Versace”, in her most recent album “Motomami”, which will be released on March 18.

In addition to “La Combi Versace” other titles included in Rosalía’s album are: “La Fame”, “Saoko”, “Hentai” and “Chiken Teriyaki” that have already been released.

The disc also includes “Bulerías”, “Bizcochito”, “Motomami”, “Diablo”, “Delirio de grandeza”, “Sakura”, “Cuuute”, “G3, N15” and “Como un corazón”.

In 2021, the song “Linda”, recorded by Tokischa and Rosalía, became a sensation and generated controversy for its explicit lyrics, although they claim that they only talk about “the freedom of girls” to have fun.

“This song talks about the freedom of girls and lets them know that we can have fun being free,” Tokischa Altagracia Peralta, a 25-year-old artist from Los Frailes, a sector of the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, explained to Efe.

That freedom to which he refers can be seen in “Linda” when he interprets the lines: “I was late for the appointment, I was with Rosalía. Friends who kiss are the best company.”

And although Tokischa said that the song, whose musical rhythm is a dembow -originally from Jamaica- Dominican, mentions that “friends who kiss are the best company” clarifies that this does not refer to the LGBT community.

“A woman can say that my friend is pretty and I can give her a kiss without having to be a lesbian or bisexual,” she clarified then, after indicating that these words do not necessarily imply homosexuality.

Tokischa pointed out, however, that any member of the LGBT community could identify with the lyrics of the song, but insisted that the theme “is aimed at everyone”.

Rosalía described Tokischa as “a woman full of strength, a key and necessary woman, someone who does not fit into any canon but who, due to her acclamation of freedom, represents us all”.

“I admire her, because she is not trying to be exemplary, just being her,” the Spanish star continued about her colleague, for whose admiration she sacrificed herself and traveled to the Dominican Republic to record the song and the video, which she already has in its official channel in six months of published 66 million views.

Rosalía, winner of a Grammy and eight Latin Grammys, arrived last July to the Los Guandules sector, a neighborhood in the north of Santo Domingo, where she said she felt “the inspiration and affection of generous people full of art.”

“Long live the dembow and long live the Dominican Republic,” pointed out the Spanish artist, who in the past stressed that “Dominican women are the ones who phrase best,” that is, they stand out with their “flow” (style) in wording, song lyrics.

Tokischa, in turn, said that Rosalía She has established herself as one of the female artists who dominate the Latin urban genre.

“For me, she is a great inspiration. Rosalía is a very disciplined, hard-working woman and a loving person. She is like an angel. I am very grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow,” she added.

Tokischa is known for openly talking about sex and having an account on the Only Fans adult content platform.

His explicit lyrics and videos have sparked controversy, to the point that the video for his song “Desacato Escolar” was removed from YouTube and denounced by the Dominican Ministry of Education.

She was also invited to participate in the recent album by Colombian J Balvin in the song “Perra”, which also raised controversy for being its lyrics considered racist and misogynistic.

Although she has stated that since she was a child she felt inclined towards the artistic world -she studied dance and did theater-, Tokischa made the leap to the music scene just three years ago at the hands of producer and creative director Raymi Paulus.

In 2018, she released “Picala,” her first track, an ode to marijuana that contributed to her nickname, “María Juana.”

Her versatility as an artist has led her to explore various genres such as rap, trap, dancehall and dembow, and even record with the Puerto Rican ragpicker and rapper Eladio Carrión.