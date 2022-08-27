Rosalía is empowered with eyebrows in the style of the 2000s

Rosalía has always shown herself without prejudice and wants to be the new queen in trends by appearing in front of the cameras with a lot of originality. And it is that the Spanish singer changes her look continuously, as she demonstrated it a few days ago when she appeared with outlined and very fine eyebrows.

This new look of the artist could become fashionable again and put aside the trend of thick eyebrows that had been established since 2015 in Latin America and Europe due to the fact that several influential people used their eyebrows in this way, such as the model Cara Delevingne.

Regarding this, the international model commented for Birdye magazine the following: “I feel flattered. When I was little, I was embarrassed about my eyebrows. So now it’s a very beautiful thing, especially because I know that I have inspired and continue to inspire other girls to feel comfortable with theirs.

Currently, due to Rosalía’s new look, everything seems to indicate that having thinner eyebrows could become a trend again. In addition, the international model, Bella Hadid has also been seen with thinner eyebrows.

