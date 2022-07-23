Rosalía is reborn in leather and motorized at the Motomami World Tour

Rosalía, with ‘R’ for queen. The Catalan singer, who is immersed in the Motomami World Tour to present her latest album on stage, has already made cities like Almería, Seville, Granada, Málaga and Madrid roar. Tonight it is Barcelona’s turn and thanks to the networks, her followers have been able to collect many clues about the tremendous evening that awaits them at the Palau Sant Jordi.

The artist originally from Sant Esteve de Sesrovires has created a whole universe around the term Motomami. An invented word, with an abstract meaning, that pays homage to the singer’s own mother and that refers to strong, independent women, but also sensitive and, in any case, empowered. After launching Chicken Teriyaki in March, the first time she coined the term Motomami, Rosalía defined it like this: “a Motomami gladly destroys her previous works to make way for the next ones”.

He announced his world tour with a Sevillian design and leather boots Instagram

That is precisely what the singer has done with her music but also with regard to her image in concert. The wardrobe of a Motomami imagined by the artist is made up of the looks that accompany her on this tour. Gone are the folkloric outfits or shiny bodies, in the pure style of Beyoncé or Jennifer López, which she wore on the tour of The Bad Want. Rosalía’s musical metamorphosis translates, in a stylistic key, into leather outfits with exaggerated shoulder pads, schoolgirl-style skirts and boots with extreme platforms that extend above the knee, as well as asymmetrical knitted dresses, combined with fly glasses. with an air of the 2000s.

Not even the heat wave has persuaded the singer to dance for hours before thousands of attendees wrapped in leather pieces, long sleeves and a turtleneck. Of course, the artist showed a few days before the start of the tour how she overcame the extreme heat of a sauna wrapped in plastic, who knows if to lose weight or to get used to what she expected on stage throughout the summer. Heat? Girl what say you!





Two big names: Dion Lee and Pepa Salazar

The designs that Rosalía has worn until today, during her world tour, have only two names engraved: Dion Lee and Pepa Salazar. The first is the creator of the motorized suit that she wore in blue in Almería, in red in Málaga and in earth tones in Madrid. The Australian dressmaker is a fervent defender of unisex clothing – which has been on the catwalks in recent seasons – and has dressed celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence. The other look of the artist, an asymmetric knit dress with long sleeves, is signed by the Valencian designer Pepa Salazar.

This creative entered Rosalía’s closet months ago not only because of her turn of the millennium aesthetic, baptized as Y2K and an obvious trend on the streets this year, but also because she is of Spanish origin. Salazar is also behind the accessory with which the artist introduces all her concerts framed in the Motomami World Tour: a motorcycle helmet, with neon lights and decorated with two large ears in the form of pigtails and a large butterfly at the height of the mouth. .

The singer Rosalía during her concert in Malaga. Europe Press

This new wardrobe accompanies the artist in her musical transition. And although Rosalía has experienced her own metamorphosis, like the butterflies that she adores so much and symbol of her latest album, her flamenco origins are present both in her songs and in her wardrobe. She evidenced it during her concert in Madrid, where she surprised dressed in a ruffled flamenco bata de cola, signed by the Sevillian brand Lina, with no less than twelve meters in length.