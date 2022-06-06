Rosalía lit up the network with a translucent look

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have boasted on social networks various multimedia content of their romantic vacation on an island in Santorini, Greece. In several of these aforementioned publications, the Spanish singer could be seen wearing a mysterious ring that aroused the suspicion of her fans.

Many of the netizens assure that Rosalia and the Puerto Rican composer got engaged. These theories gain great force, taking into account that the lovers acquired a luxurious mansion in Barcelona in February of this year. The aforementioned property cost the young artists 2.2 million euros.

In the last hours, Rosalia confirmed once again its great beauty in virtual communities. The interpreter of hits such as “With height” and “La Fama” shared several photos from the street on her official Instagram account that took all the eyes of her millions of fans from around the world. The brunette wore a translucent green dress that she complemented with her loose hair with a wet effect and a delicate make-up.

Rosalia posing. Source: Instagram Rosalia

“Who says 3 says 5” was the simple and short text chosen by La Rosalia as a caption for his aforementioned posting on the popular little camera network.

Rosalia posing. Source: Instagram Rosalia

This aforementioned publication by Rauw Alejandro’s partner garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, easily surpassing the barrier of a million hearts in just hours. “What do you want to tell us with that ring”, “You are going to work right now to do well in my concert.” and “How beautiful!! I love her, you shine beautifully” were some of the messages that the 28-year-old Iberian received.