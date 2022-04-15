Entertainment

Rosalía raises the temperature with this close-up

Rosalia She is one of the most beloved and awarded artists in the field of music. She recently released her album called MOTOMAMI, which she worked on for three years in a row. This is the third album by the Catalan artist, which succeeds “El Mal Querer”, her second album, winner of the Latin Grammy for Album of the Year in 2019.

In the last hours, Rosalia published a series of images along with the text “I don’t fall in love with anyone I swear like a G or skribo love songs but in this one I double xti”. In her photographs, the Spanish woman wears a torn and translucent white shirt and two pigtails in her hair.

