Rosalía raises the temperature with this close-up

Rosalia She is one of the most beloved and awarded artists in the field of music. She recently released her album called MOTOMAMI, which she worked on for three years in a row. This is the third album by the Catalan artist, which succeeds “El Mal Querer”, her second album, winner of the Latin Grammy for Album of the Year in 2019.

In the last hours, Rosalia published a series of images along with the text “I don’t fall in love with anyone I swear like a G or skribo love songs but in this one I double xti”. In her photographs, the Spanish woman wears a torn and translucent white shirt and two pigtails in her hair.

What caught my attention were the two eyebrows that Rosalia he has drawn on top of his natural ones, which he has already done in previous publications. It is that these fine eyebrows, like those that were worn in the 90s, have raised the alarms of several beauty influencers since they are currently used thick.

Source: Instagram @rosalia.vt

However, this is not about a change of look from Rosalia, but it is part of a shooting that the singer shared on the camera network. As is known, eyebrows are capable of changing an entire expression, which has been proven by several TikTok filters.

Source: Instagram @rosalia.vt

The publication of Instagram of the couple of Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro exceeded half a million likes and 2,500 comments of compliments and compliments. “Vecinaaaaaaa”, “Because love is paid with love” and “Come to Chile Rosi” were just some of them.