Rosalía recovers the ‘micro shorts’ of the 2000s

“Baby, don’t call me, I’m already busy forgetting your ills…”. At this point there is no doubt that despise It’s the song of the summer. Rosalía presented this unpublished song on July 12, days after kicking off her Motomami World Tour. She did it on TikTok, with a funny video in which she appeared talking on the phone while singing part of the song that quickly went viral on networks, with choreography included.

It took two weeks for the Catalan artist to publish the long-awaited theme on the platforms and this Wednesday her video clip was finally released. The Portixol beach in Mallorca was the place chosen by the singer to record this tribute to the summer of the Spanish middle class, with fun baths, games and vermouths with family and friends. A video clip that, in just one day, has already accumulated more than 4.1 million views on YouTube.

Rosalía has thus wanted to pay her particular tribute to the vacations that many of her followers live on the coast and with scenes with which they surely feel identified, such as the first line of the beach full of people and umbrellas or the baths with the giant donut. The style of the singer is striking, which could already be seen a few days ago when she recorded the video clip.

The interpreter of Saoko has left aside the aesthetics mommy and schoolgirl who have marked their looks in recent months. Rosalía appears in the video clip wearing a red bikini, with a top with a crossed neckline, and micro shorts, a piece that was very fashionable in the 2000s and that she has recovered for her most refreshing look.

After the return of the low-rise pants that were so successful more than twenty years ago, now the super short pants that artists like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or Beyoncé liked so much are back. A complicated and controversial piece that Rosalía wears unbuttoned to provide the most casual touch to her beach look.

At various times in the video clip, the singer can be seen bathing in these frayed denim shorts that are high-waisted and feature several buttons. In addition, the singer also wears them in another scene, combining them with a short black T-shirt with the name of Mallorca.

With this bet, Rosalía has confirmed that micro shorts will make a strong comeback in the coming months. A return that she had already predicted Saint Laurent, which in its autumn-winter 2021 collection included several super shorts that left very little to the imagination.

This 2022 has also been seen on the catwalk this design that promises to revolutionize the street style next to Miu Miu’s pleated miniskirt. Precisely the Italian firm has signed Emily Ratajkowski to pose with the designs of its autumn-winter 2022/23 collection and in one of the images she wears maroon leather micro shorts with a pair of belts.

Another brand that has already surrendered to this return is Chanel, which in its Cruise collection presented in Monte Carlo last May already opted for tweed blazer and shorts sets.