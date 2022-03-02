Rosalía shows off her body wearing a red swimsuit that reveals part of her bust

Rosalia continues to cause sensation with his publications in Instagram; has now obtained more than a million and a half likes thanks to a series of images taken during the shoot he did for the cover of the magazine i-D. The singer showed off her figure to the fullest wearing a daring red swimsuit that she showed part of her bust, and that she complemented with dark glasses and high boots.

In a video of TikTok the Spanish showed details of the recording process of her single “Saoko”, from percussion to mixing and editing. She looked happy and enthusiastic at all times, a reflection of how much fun she had recording her songs.

And it is precisely in TikTok where Rosalia will do a special concert on March 17, as a presentation of his new album mommy, which will go on sale the next day. She invited her fans through a message on one of her posts from Instagram: Hello :} I’m very excited because on March 18th Motomami finally comes out and on the 17th at @tiktokmusic I’m going to make the official presentation of Motomami with a special performance that we have prepared and I can’t wait for you to see it 🤍😍 I leave you the schedules: MARCH 17: 4pm LA / 6pm MX / 7pm NY / 9pm ARG MARCH 18: 1am SPAIN

