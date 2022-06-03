Rosalía shows off her curves on the beach with a luxurious Fendi bikini designed by Kim Kardashian

Rosalia continues to add success to her career as a singer and in the middle of the commission for her most recent releases she decided to take a break, however, she took the opportunity to show off her statuesque figure with a exclusive bikini kim brand kardashian.

The Spanish singer keeps in touch with her fans through social networks, but this time she spoiled her more than 20 million followers on Instagram with a postcard from her vacation in Greece where she enjoyed the beach with a luxurious brown bikini set.

“That they put me in the one that I melt, the evil eyes that they send me, I take it off,” Rosalía wrote, referring to her most recent release “Bizcochito” and that coincides with the sunny days she enjoys before resuming her busy work schedule .

Rosalía with Rauw Alejandro in Greece. Photo: Instagram @rosalia.vt

Rosalía has not stopped spilling honey in Santorini with her boyfriend, the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, with whom she appears in one of her photographs with a military green hat that has become a celebrity favorite for the summer.

Rosalia Bikini

The bikini with which the 28-year-old singer started sighing showing off her curves on board a yacht is from the Kim Kardashian brand, Skims, and Fendi.

The interpreter of “With height” showed her facet as a model in the most recent collection of Skims by Kim Kardashian, now she showed off one of the exclusive models created in conjunction with the Italian luxury brand, Fendi.

The brown bikini is no longer available in the online store, as reported on its website; however, the cost of the garment is around 8 thousand Mexican pesos and consists of two pieces with the letters “Fendi” and “Skims” in darker tones.

Rosalía’s bikini is around 8 thousand Mexican pesos. Photo: Instagram @rosalia.vt

