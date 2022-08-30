Rosalía triumphs on ‘SNL’ alongside Zoë Kravitz (and delights us with two performances)

Rosalia has set out to conquer America and after his appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show last night he was one of the SNL guest stars (Saturday night Live). Presented by Zoe Kravitzthe Catalan got up on stage a couple of times to delight everyone present with her songs Chicken Teriyaki Y Fame. How could it be otherwise, her outfits did not go unnoticed.

A Motomami always wears a leather jacket

waiting to hear in loop the new work Motomami, the phenomenon that has been born after this word floods the RRSS. The girls explain what a Motomami is, while Rosalía shows us the aesthetics of this type of girl who is always accompanied by a helmet instead of a bag and wears all her looks with a large biker-style leather jacket. Thus, in her first appearance on screen, the singer opted for a beautiful white organza dress by Elizabeth Shevelev and a large leather jacket by Sami Miro Vintage.

For her first performance, Chicken Teriyaki, Rosalía took the stage wearing a red satin lingerie dress, black platform ankle boots -which created a striking contrast with the white socks-, and a large black biker jacket with silver details.

For the La Fama performance, the Catalan opted for a daring white total look by Marc Jacobs taken from the Spring 2022 collection that was accompanied by a gigantic quilt-type coat.

All her styles are signed by the stylist Jill Jacobs -one of the most renowned stylists among the celebrities-.

Photos | Instagram @nbcsnl, YouTube SNL