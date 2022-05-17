Rosalía was inspired by Kim Kardashian and raised the temperature

Skims is the American shapewear and apparel brand co-founded by kim kardashian and Jens Grede. It focuses on body positivity and inclusion across the brand and practices inclusive sizing. The company was valued at more than $3.2 billion as of January 2022.

Recently, kim He invited Rosalia to be part of your brand. The Spanish published some images of the collaboration and the photographs were taken by Donna Trope, who has already portrayed the socialite before. In the images, Rauw Alejandro’s girlfriend posed with lingerie and sportswear from the Cotton collection.

Related news

In the official account of Skims, it can be read: “A cultural force meets classic and modern styles: presenting Rosalia for Skims”. In addition, the statement is read in both English and Spanish, where Rosalía is originally from. “Everyone wears Skims,” ​​says the singer in a promotional video.

Source: Instagram @rosalia.vt

In the Instagram post of the “Motomami” interpreter, she wears a total black look of leggings, top and cap. The publication of Rosalia It exceeded one and a half million likes and almost 6,000 comments. “To’ that is yours!!??? Share!!” Rauw Alejandro commented to him and the message received more than 7,000 ‘likes’.

Source: Instagram @rosalia.vt

“Wow!!!!!!” Khloé Kardashian commented. “Damnnnnnn” was the comment of the very kim. “Absolutely”, “But nobody wears it like YOU” and “Lets go” were other messages he received. Kanye West’s ex also made the publication on her Instagram account and exceeded 2 million likes.