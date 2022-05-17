Entertainment

Rosalía was inspired by Kim Kardashian and raised the temperature

Skims is the American shapewear and apparel brand co-founded by kim kardashian and Jens Grede. It focuses on body positivity and inclusion across the brand and practices inclusive sizing. The company was valued at more than $3.2 billion as of January 2022.

Recently, kim He invited Rosalia to be part of your brand. The Spanish published some images of the collaboration and the photographs were taken by Donna Trope, who has already portrayed the socialite before. In the images, Rauw Alejandro’s girlfriend posed with lingerie and sportswear from the Cotton collection.

