Rosalía with pink hair, electric blue mini dress and high patent leather boots. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Once again, the beautifulmommy”, Rosaliasurprised and made more than one sigh with his new and unique style with pink manemini electric blue dress and high patent leather boots, confirming his versatility, not only in what he does musically, but through his unique and spectacular style to wear.

Through a series of photos, The Rosalia showed off her beauty and delineated figure with a fitted dress in a tube cut and electric blue velvet strapless, ideal, which she combined with very high patent leather boots in the same tone as her outfit.

But what surprised her fans the most and what gave her the sweet and charming touch, cosplay style, was a wig with a straight bob cut, in a shade of pink, like cotton candy, which suited her wonderfully, and which was praised by her fans, who assumed, it could be the video of your song Candyfrom his new album, mommy.

Candy’s. Obsessed with this song”, “Motomami’s best song”, “The most beautiful in Spain”, “Awww what I love that song”, “The beautiful Motomami”, “I WILL BE THE PLAN IF RAUW IS MISSING”, “But to forget you I already made an art”, “Bella my chiqui”, they wrote to him.

just a few weeks ago, Rosalia released his new album mommyand from the second day it became the number one song on Spotify worldwide, for which she did not hesitate to thank all her fans, who have made her success possible, because for her mommy It has been a very important album.

“After 3 years today it makes me very happy to have Motomami in my hands. Thank you for waiting, I have put my whole heart into it. And when you hear it is when it is complete. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU FOR SO MUCH LOVE AND SUPPORT FOR MY MUSIC,” she expressed.

The record album of the 28-year-old Spaniard contains 16 songs, and, so far, it already has 16 million views on Spotify, of which 6 million were reached just on the first day, surpassing the record it held C. Tangana with Madrid.

The only one that had reached just over 5 million views in less than 24 hours was Bad Bunny with his album El Último Tour del Mundo. As if that were not enough, the girlfriend of Raww Alexander She is the first Spanish artist to manage to enter 11 songs in the global Top 200 of Spotify.