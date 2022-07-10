Rosalía’s ‘Motomami’ wears this Spanish firm

Pepa Salazar’s signature is closely linked to the ‘Motomami’ world that Rosalía has created. In fact, She was in charge of giving life to the looks that she wore in the Tik Tok live that was held to celebrate the release of the album and also the one that created the green dress that she used for the presentation of the tour, among other occasions such as the video clip of I swear that. “For me the most important thing is that she felt powerful, that the clothes made her feel good. I think that when you act you transmit an emotion and for that it is important how the clothes make you feel and you must adapt the design to that. My intention was to achieve a mix between the elements of the motorcycles on the record, the taste for aerodynamic shapes, the sexy, an idea of ​​a strong and delicate woman at the same time”, the designer told us in an interview about the creation of the costumes for the Tik Tok live.

Courtesy of Pepa Salazar

Pepa Salazar studied design at the European Institute of Design (IED) and when he finished his training he began to work within the Loewe creative team. In 2013 he decided to take the leap and launch his first collection. She presented it at the Samsung EGO, during Madrid Fashion Week and won the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent award. She repeated the award the following year. With her third collection “Hyperdry”, made in communion with various technical processes, she won the Samsung Ego Innovation Project Prize. A year later, she began selling at Opening Ceremony. In 2017, she became one of the finalists Who’s on Next Awards fashion Spain. Some beginnings full of triumphs that did not stop recognizing the great talent of the designer who has dressed celebrities such as Nathy Peluso or Kim Kardashian, who ended up wearing her clothes for an editorial.

In his collections, conceptual, sophisticated and with a tendency towards minimalism, the dresses have a special role. “My signature is aimed at a woman who empathizes with careful and intimate luxury,” the Valencian assured in an interview for Vogue. “I usually starting from an idea, a reflection, a concept or a phrasealthough sometimes it can come out of the development of a technique”.