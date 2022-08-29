“Rosalia’s video clip was shot in Portitxol because Costas lost interest”

“For the project of video clip despiseby Rosaliacalled us sony music and, after knowing what the creative wanted, we got in touch with Demarcation of Coasts to shoot on a beach, but they denied us permission. They said they weren’t interested, so we immediately called the Port Authorityas the beaches of Gesa and Portitxol are under its jurisdiction“, bill Richard Webbexecutive producer of Twentyfour Sevenwho appreciates the facilities.

Sony Music chose s’Areneta –”he liked it better”– and the rest is history, with more than 44 million views on You Tube. The producer in Mallorca details that they signed the contract «less than a week before recording because Rosalía wanted to make the video clip and they took advantage of the fact that she was performing in Palma and there is a beach». Last year they rolled Summer of loveby Shawn Mendesbut Webb doesn’t think there is “a music video boom on the island, it’s just a fluke.”

His production company is mainly dedicated to advertising and has in its client portfolio brands like Nike and Adidasand performers as well known as Ana de Armas, who in May 2021 recorded the Natural Diamonds ad in Mallorca. Twentyfour Seven was also responsible for producing the commercial for Belgian beer Stella Artois last spring, which was directed by the award-winning film director emmaAutumn deWildewho filmed in Valldemossa with totally naked extras.