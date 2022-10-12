‘Rosalina’: A version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ that vindicates women – CINEMABLEND

A version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ will arrive very soon at StarPlus, only this time the story will not focus on the lovers, but on another member of the Capulets, who will make you rethink the idea of ​​this iconic couple.

One of the most famous stories of William Shakespeare will reach the platform of StarPlus this week, but no, it is not a new live-action of The Lion King, which by the way is already confirmed, but rather of one of the most famous love stories of all time: Romeo and Juliet. Although there are already many adaptations of this tragic romance, Karen Maine presents a fun proposal in which he rethinks the idea that exists about the pair of lovebirds.

But it’s not a crazy story like Gnomeo and Julietalso available in Disney Plusbut this time it focuses on Rosalina (Kaitlyn Dever), the cousin of Julieta (Isabela Moner), who has an unexplored role in Shakespeare’s play and which has hardly been talked about. In this adaptation, the young girl has an affair with Romeo (Kyle Allen), the typical cloying heartthrob who will lower the moon and the stars for his beloved, but who leaves with the first flirtatious eyes he finds, to which the director shared :

Romeo would fall in love with a stick if you let him. He is completely obsessed with the concept and idea of ​​love.

Given this, the director of Yes, God, Yes, decided to show a much more realistic version of relationships, where women stop dying for love and are the ones who make their own decisions, because in the historical context in which the story takes place, it was common to force women to marry. Rosalina was the character that allowed us to question the female role in romantic stories, although without neglecting the main plot of this classic of literature.

During the press conference in which SensaCine Latam was present, the co-star, Isabel Merced, who has also worked in films such as Dora and the Lost Cityshared his excitement at being part of this project of StarPlus. He also admitted that he has never been a fan of the character of Juliet, because she seemed very emotional to him, however, her perception of her changed after participating in the film, because her character maintains the balance between a rebellious and sweet woman.

Rosalina and Julieta do a great job of representing both sides of, you know, what feminism and femininity really is. And it’s that you can be strong and you can be sentimental and sensitive, but still be, you know, an independent woman.

It is the first time that Rosalina appears in an adaptation.



In this way, women play an important role in the plot, where even beliefs of romantic love are ridiculed. The film maintains comic and youthful touches, which are undoubtedly far from films like Romeo and Juliet starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, or the one starring Douglas Booth and Hailee Steinfeld. Both films can be found at StarPlus.

Rosaline will arrive on October 14 at StarPlus and will feature the participation of Sean Teale, Alhaji Fofana and Minnie Driver. Remember that on the platform you can find other titles such as 500 days with her or 30 nights with my ex.