‘Rosalina’: Fans Believe Heath Ledger Appeared in Star Plus Movie – CINEMABLEND

‘Rosalina’ is the new Star Plus romantic comedy that follows the story of the romance between Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of his ex-girlfriend.

Rosaline is a new romantic comedy that tells the well-known story of Romeo and Juliet, but from the perspective of his first love: Rosaline, Juliet’s cousin. The film, which you can now enjoy on Star Plus, stars Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Kyle Allen, whom users of social networks confused with the late actor remembered for his iconic interpretation of joker in Batman: The Dark Knight, Heather Ledger.

Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman, is Romeo’s recent ex. She had been secretly seeing him and she promised to meet him at the Caputelo masquerade ball, but she can’t make it because she gets stuck on a ship in a storm. Meanwhile, Romeo falls in love with Juliet. What starts out as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win her man back, however, turns into a journey of self-discovery for her.

Directed by Karen Maine, Rosaline came to StarPlus on October 14 last and joins the contents of the streaming platform that address the popular work of Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet from 1996, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, and Romeo and Juliet from 2013, in which Douglas Booth and Hailee Steinfeld play the tragic couple.

With his medieval attire and long curly hair, many who have seen the film claimed that the actor who plays Romeo, Kyle Allen, was actually Heath Ledger, and it is true that Allen looks like him in the comedy. romance turned ’90s classic, 10 Things I Hate About You. However, Ledger passed away in 2008 from an overdose.

Allen is known for Love without barriers, American Horror Story Y The Path, and if you enjoyed his performance as Romeo in Star Plus, you should know that it won’t be long before you see him on the small screen again, as he was cast as He-Man in the live action from Masters of the Universe.