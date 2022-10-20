Rosaline, the film that tells the story of Romeo’s ex-girlfriend before meeting Juliet

We need to talk about the new movie Rosaline, who was a secondary character in the great love story of Romeo and Juliet Now getting the lead role in his own series, find out more about this story created for Generation Z.

We all know the story of the two lovers from Verona: Romeo and Juliet, the tragic love story. But what about Romeo’s ex? Rosaline is a character mentioned only in passing in the classic shakespeare and used to motivate Romeo to sneak off to the masquerade ball. At that moment he meets Juliet and the love story we know begins. Rosaline it is the first great love of Romeo, but the love is not reciprocated by her. Romeo tries to impress her with her sonnets, which he then tests on Juliet. Disney’s modern adaptation of Rosaline follows these scenes, and takes some liberties in the process.

What is Rosaline, the story before Romeo and Juliet, about?

Like the original, the plot takes place in Verona. In the center are two families of equal social position. Romeo (who looks too much like a young Heath Ledger in Heart of a Knight) appears and climbs onto the balcony, flowers in hand. He effusively declares in sonnet form his love for…Rosaline? Something doesn’t seem right here. The Disney+ movie starts out like a regular Romeo and Juliet movie, but when the old-fashioned language wears off, it becomes clear that this isn’t Romeo and Juliet at all. Rather, it is about another Capulet.

Rosaline Capulet is madly in love with Romeo, but they have to keep their love a secret because, as we know, their families hate each other. She rejects all marriage suitors, including the handsome Dario, because she intends to marry Romeo. But when she arrives too late at the masquerade ball where she was supposed to meet Romeo, the story takes its course. Romeo meets Juliet and now attempts the same sonnets with her, with success. Rosalinde is devastated and tries to separate the lovers from her.

There are many moments taken directly from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but of course with his own interpretation. Except for a few phrases from Romeo’s sonnets. There are, like in our favorite period series Bridgerton, modern songs in an orchestral version but sometimes just like that. The film is fun and fresh and introduces a new generation to Romeo and Juliet.

Who are part of the cast of Rosaline?

This hilarious story of unrequited love stars a truly insane cast:

kaitlyn dever

Who gives life to Rosaline; This actress has worked in great films like Ticket to Paradise, Bad Teacher or All Summers End.

Kyle Allen

This young actor gives life to Romeo, and has participated in films such as West Side Story, The In Between or The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.