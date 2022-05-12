Rosamund Pike joins ‘Saltburn’, the new film from the director of ‘A Young Woman of Promise’

emerald fennell he could sum up his status within the industry with the title of his previous film, A Young Woman of Promise. And it is that the director sneaked into the Oscar pools last 2021 with the great debut starring Carey Mulligan. That is why, along with other great filmmakers on the scene such as Greta Gerwig or Patty Jenkins, her projects are watched with the utmost expectation. An hype sponsored by the last minute signing for his next film: The Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike.

The exclusive has been given by Deadline and, although we don’t know much about its history, it has been mentioned that the title handled by its director is Saltburn and that the plot will be about a great aristocratic English family. A condition that Fennel is not far from, because before going behind the cameras she has played multiple roles such as Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown. Rosamund Pike is already a veteran actress with a surprisingly varied filmography. She has been bond girl in die another day, Jane Bennett in Pride and Prejudice and a femme fatale in her role as Lossfor which he has so far obtained her only Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Knowing the feminist line that handled a promising young manthe character of Pike is expected to have at least some of the character and charisma that Mulligan played.

Fennell could not get the statuette for best director or best film for A promising young womanbut instead he did get win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. history touched the hot topic of “me too” from a dark perspective, but creatively away from any victimhood, being an energetic proposal that approached the matter as revenge. In addition to Fennell’s fledgling talent as a director, as a screenwriter she had previously excelled on successful series such as killing eve either drifter.

The filmmaker will be among the cast of Barbiethe last film by Greta Gerwig, in which they participate Margot Robbie, Emma Mackey, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu or Connor Swindellsamong others. Saltburn It is currently in pre-production, so it will probably not start recording until after the summer, arriving in theaters in early 2023, with options again to compete for relevant prizes. Will it manage to have as much impact as the previous film?