Rosamund Pike to star in new movie from Promising Young Woman director

Emerald Fennell, the actress of The Crown, will once again sit in the director’s chair at the hands of his second film. The first one earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

I did it for emerald fennell in Promising young woman it did not go unnoticed at all. First because of the theme and the riskiness of his bet: talking about harassment, sexual abuse and even the murder of women, all through a magnifying glass that, at times, had doses of humor. But also because thanks to this project she was nominated for Best Direction, Best Film and Best Original Screenplay in The Oscar Awardsof which he kept one for his libretto.

Now, she is ready for her next step and she will do it with the help of a great actress. dead line confirmed that Rosamund Pike (gone girl, I care a lot) will be part of the next project of Fennell. So far, most aspects of the new story of Fennell (who became mostly known thanks to her work as an actress in The Crown) are kept secret. There is talk that filming could begin before the end of the year.

According dead linethe title of the second film of Fennell as director would be Saltburn. This could allude to the remaining seaside town in North Yorkshire, England, as the story would revolve around a very important aristocratic English family. This is something about Fennell knows very well both for his family roots and for his work on the series about the British Crown of Netflixwhere he played Camilla Parker Bowles.

It is worth noting that the agenda emerald fennell is quite busy, since in addition to her second feature film she is working on one of the most anticipated films of the coming months. She was confirmed that she will be part of the cast of Barbiethe film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling who will direct Greta Gerwig. So far it has not been revealed what her role will be in this feature film.

+Where to see Promising Young Woman

Released in 2020, Promising young woman was starred by Carey Mulligan and had in its cast one of the comedians who became a trend in the pandemic: Bo Burnham. The story centers on a young woman who is approaching her 30th birthday and seems completely lost in her life. Destroyed by the death of her best friend, she has given up her college career and works in a coffee shop. Everything will change when she crosses her path with an old classmate who will also stir up her past. you can see it in hbo max.