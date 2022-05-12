Rosamund Pike will shoot with a Spanish director

Produces the Chilean Paul Larrain, responsible of spencer, together with Juan de Dios Larraín through Fábula, his company, together with Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls for Nostromo Pictures. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and will launch the film at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin.

Rich Flo revolves around a strange disease that kills some of the richest and most influential people on the planet, starting with the billionaires, and then progressively with those with less economic resources. In the end, anyone with savings feels threatened. With the entire planet in panic and humanity’s lifestyle on the verge of collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets that the world no longer wants. The thriller explores the lengths one would go to save one’s skin when wealth becomes dangerous.

“Rich Flo is an immense physical saga, full of twists, obstacles and surprises. But, above all, it is a complex and provocative emotional journey to the depths of the human soul and the pinnacles of our glorious self-indulgence”, explains Gaztelu-Urrutia. “Only an artist with the courage and intelligence of Rosamund Pike could bring this film to life. I am extremely grateful to the amazing and highly respected team at Sierra/Affinity for their support in sharing our project in the Berlin market.”

On the other hand, Rosamund Pike will also lead the cast of the second film written and directed by Emerald Fennell, responsible for A promising young woman, Saltburn. which will revolve around a large English aristocratic family.

On the other hand, Rosamund Pike will premiere at the end of the year the second season of the wheel of timethe Amazon Prime Video series.

