Rosana reveals how March began and fans ask her to return to concerts

The Spanish singer-songwriter Rosana, who is part of the jury in the program X Factor of Canal RCN, welcomed March by revealing on his official Instagram social network account that he will play sports again and many of his more than 300,000 followers reacted by asking him to return to the stage.

“Welcome March… I plan to squeeze you full! And on the way I will start by returning to sportRosana wrote in the publication that exceeded 1,800 likes and 130 comments in just one day.

Dozens of fans took advantage of the comments section to praise the X Factor jury and to tell her that they want to see her in concert: “and on tour? How much I miss a concert”, “how close we feel to you again. Great about the sport”, “let’s go for March!” and “when are you doing concerts in Colombia! I’m dying to see you on stage again” were some of the messages written by followers.

Rosana has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and has also been awarded several prizes, especially in categories such as revelation album and Best female solo.

