Rosángela Espinoza received gifts from reality boys for her new apartment and Tula Rodríguez surprises her: “Don’t you like it?”, on everyone’s lips, video

He did not imagine it! the reality girl Rosangela Espinoza was extremely excited in the last edition of On everyone’s lips when performing a open-house to fill with details your new apartment in an exclusive area of ​​Lima. For this reason, his colleagues from Esto es Guerra gave him various gifts for his home where he lives with his pets.

This Wednesday, September 7, the ‘selfie girl‘ She arrived on the television set to be surprised by the reality boys who joined this celebration to furnish her apartment, which she managed to achieve based on a lot of effort, she said.

However, the driver tula rodriguez He left her open-mouthed as he handed her a large gift. “This is for you, I am a housewife and I know the importance of having it. This is for you, I love it… the broom and its dustpan because this little house has to be clean. Do you like it?”, she questioned after reveal what it was.

For its part, Rosangela Espinoza He caught the attention of more than one because he had a peculiar reaction in front of the cameras when he saw the present and the actress asked him in anguish: “Don’t you like it?” In the end, the EEG member he assured between laughs: “Yes, it’s cute”.

Michelle Soifer and Rosángela Espinoza pulled each other’s hair LIVE for an acting challenge

In the latest edition of This is war An unexpected moment was experienced with an acting challenge performed together by Michelle Soifer and Rosángela Espinoza, who have openly expressed that they are not friends due to the differences they have. Now, both left viewers in shock by pulling each other’s hair.

Therefore, on the side of the combatants they acted Karen Dejo, Luciana Fuster and Ignatius Baladan and for the warriors michelle soifer, Rosangela Espinoza Y Facundo Gonzalez. However, in the end, the team led by Patricio Parodi ended up taking the points of the challenge.