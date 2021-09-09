Rosario Dawson joins the live action cast

Rosario Dawson joins the cast of Haunted Mansion, the new live action film dedicated to the famous Disneyland attraction

The cast of Haunted Mansion is enriched by the presence of Rosario Dawson. The project is not the first to take inspiration from the famous Disneyland attraction to make a live action film: the latest version with real actors dates back to 2003 and could count on the participation of Eddie Murphy, who had been entrusted with the leading role. He was called to direct this new film Justin Simien, former writer and director of the well-known TV series Dear White People. As for the actor pool, in addition to the aforementioned Dawson, names of the caliber of Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish And LaKeith Stanfield.

The acting career of Rosario Dawson it began in 1995, when he starred in the feature film directed by Larry Clark Kids. During his decades-long career, he has had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most influential directors of American cinema, such as Quentin Tarantino And Kevin Smith. The interpretations for which she is best known to the Italian public are that of the nurse Claire Temple in the TV series Dare devil and the one left in 2013 in In trance by Danny Boyle.

The practice of using Disneyalnd’s attractions as the basis for film subjects is more common than one might think and, in some cases, has spawned very successful films. The best known case is that of the de franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, which debuted in 2003 with The curse of the first moon. Even the script of the recent Jungle Cruise, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is based on one of the rides at the well-known Disney-owned amusement park.

