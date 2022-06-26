Rosario Prieto left intensive care this Saturday

The Parkinson Caracas Foundation reported this Saturday afternoon that the first actress Rosario Prieto left intensive care, after a complicated operation, after a heart attack that she suffered early this Saturday morning.

Alexander Hernández, president of the foundation, contacted the artist, as indicated in a publication on Instagram.

“On behalf of our dear Rosario, she sends her thanks and millions of blessings to all the Venezuelans who cared for her and put her in their prayers,” they wrote.

Rosario Prieto in recovery

The actress Prieto is already in her room recovering after a complicated operation. Her daughter pointed out that the situation was delicate, but the actress remains stable.

On social networks, his followers prayed for Prieto’s recovery.

Message from the Fundaparkca Foundation

“From the Fundaparkca family we give thanks to our almighty God. To his son, Jesus Christ, through his divine mercy, to Saint John Paul II, patron saint of Parkinson’s, and to Dr. José Gregorio Hernández for being present in the operating room and not forsaking our dear Rosario Prieto, “they wrote on their official Twitter account. Instagram.

In turn, they thanked the Venezuelans who cared for the actress for her satisfactory recovery.

