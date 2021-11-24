Rosary in St. Peter’s Square for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

On December 12, the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary “morenita”, at 10, appointment with the Marian prayer organized by the Pontifical Commission for Latin America

Tiziana Campisi – Vatican City

It will be punctuated by songs, prayers and special invocations, with the five dozen “Ave, o Maria” led by “representatives of different peoples and cultures”, the Rosary that on 12 December – the day on which the liturgical memory of the Blessed Virgin Mary occurs of Guadalupe, this year coinciding with the Third Sunday of Advent – will be dedicated to the “patroness of all America and the Philippines”. The Pontifical Commission for Latin America will thus pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe, “in closeness and fidelity to the successor of Peter”, reports a statement. The appointment in St. Peter’s Square will culminate with the Pope’s Angelus. To pray to the “Mother of all”, in memory of the apparitions that took place between 9 and 12 December 1531 on the Tepeyac hill, north of Mexico City, he wants to be “a great us like the whole human family”, moved “by faith, love and hope”.

Prayer for the “discarded” and the victims of Covid-19

In compliance with the anti-Covid measures, the body of the Roman Curia established by Pius XII in 1958 for the purpose of “consulting and helping the particular Churches in Latin America”, invites the People of God, the “Latin American and Filipino community present to Rome, residents and pilgrims, men and women religious, cardinals and bishops, members of the Diplomatic Corps and the Roman Curia “, to gather in St. Peter’s Square to invoke the intercession of Our Lady” as a sign of ‘unity in diversity’ “. We will pray for the Catholic Church in the world, with particular attention “to the cry of the discarded in the existential peripheries” and a special remembrance of the victims of pandemics, especially those of Covid-19. The moment of prayer will be concluded by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

The “morenita” Virgin and the Sanctuary dedicated to her

The apparitions of the “Morenite” Virgin are linked to Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, an indigenous convert to Christianity. Our Lady revealed herself to him, with the features of a young mestizo, to tell Bishop Juan de Zumárraga to have a chapel built for her. Doubting the veracity of the message, the prelate asked for a sign. On December 12, 1531, in the middle of winter, Our Lady let fragrant roses grow on the rocky ground of the Tepeyac hill. Juan Diego gathered them in his cloak and when he opened it in front of the bishop, while the roses were scattering on the ground, a miracle occurred: the image of Mary miraculously appears on the fabric. The bishop believed in Juan Diego and built what was requested by the “Morenite” Virgin. Since then, so many have embraced the Christian faith. Today the Sanctuary of the Madonna of Guadalupe stands in place of the ancient chapel. Juan Diego was beatified (May 6, 1990) and canonized (July 31, 2002) by John Paul II.