Rosberg replacing Hamilton in 2020: “I would have liked to propose” – Formula 1

The revelation is one of those that intrigue, even if it is mainly the imagination that is struck, since it is an event that has never been realized. But 5 years after the Abu Dhabi 2016 grand finale, when Nico Rosberg he managed – the only one in the hybrid era to make it – to snatch the world scepter from Lewis Hamilton, the German driver has returned to rekindle the flame of rivalry with his former teammate. Curiously – or maybe not – this happens precisely in the year when the seven-time world champion could again lose his role as champion, this time to Max Verstappen’s advantage.

Chatting with Jenson Button in an episode of his video blog on YouTube, Rosberg is in fact back to talk about one of his hypothetical return at the races after the retirement. In particular, the discussion focused on the forfeit given by Hamilton in 2020 in the Sakhir GP, due to the positivity to Covid-19. The place of # 44 was taken by George Russell, which came close to an incredible victory. The German admitted that he would have liked to replace his old rival on that particular occasion, but that he would not have been able to do so for purely physical reasons. “Physically I would not have been able – said Rosberg, responding to the suggestion launched by the 2009 world champion – I would definitely have considered [l’idea] to pick up the phone in that case, but physically I would not have been able [di guidare]”.

“I wouldn’t be able to do more than two laps with that car – continued the former companion of the British champion – my arms would get stuck. I would no longer be able to hold the wheel after two laps, I’m sure. Not to mention the neck. It would fall between my legs when braking, because I wouldn’t be able to keep my head up “. However, Rosberg admitted that he would gladly take part in a performance test, if given the chance. “If you tell me, ‘you can try Valtteri’s car tomorrow in Bahrain for a day of testing’ I would tell you ‘Wow, that’s cool’. I’d like to do it – recognized the former # 6 – but if you tell me, ‘ok you have the opportunity to play the whole season’, [allora] I say ‘no thank you'”.