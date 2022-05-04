Rosemary cream to reduce joint pain: this is how it is prepared

Rosemary has thin, elongated leaves that are highly aromatic. For this reason, these fresh or dried leaves are used to flavor meats, roasts, fish stews and sauces such as tomato or bechamel sauces.

As in the rest of almost all the spices, the portion of rosemary used in gastronomy is close to one gram. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain, this small amount is considered insufficient to make significant contributions of nutrients to the diet.

However, the institution points out that a large amount of iron and vitamin B can be found within this ration. In addition, rosemary leaves contain tannins (molecules useful for human health), vitamin C, rosmarinic acid and the alkaloid rosmaricin (responsible for of the stimulating effect).

Likewise, its essential oil content gives it an antiseptic, analgesic, healing and stimulating action on the scalp, if used on the skin. These last properties make rosemary an effective product to relieve joint pain.

The specialized portal Salud 180 even explained how to carry out a cream based on this plant that reduces the discomfort caused by bone diseases such as arthritis or other conditions that cause joint stiffness and pain.

To do it you need: four sprigs of dried rosemary, olive oil and three tablespoons of shea butter.

Preparation and use:

one. Chop the rosemary branches and put them in a container that can then be covered.

two. Cover all the branches with olive oil and close the jar.

3. Let stand for three weeks in a dry, dark place.

Four. Shake the container daily so that it macerates correctly.

5. After the time, remove the rosemary branches and pass them through a mortar.

6. Put the result back in the jar with the oil.

7. Wait another three days and strain the oil to pour it into another dark bottle to keep it in good condition.

8. Melt the shea butter in a bain-marie.

9. Add a tablespoon of the rosemary oil that was prepared and stir.

10. Let cool slightly and store the mixture in jars until it solidifies.

eleven. Apply with gentle massages where there is joint pain, especially in the hands and knees.

It should be noted that when conditions occur in the joints, in addition to the previous remedy, one of the best ways to treat it is with exercisealthough physical activity should not involve forcing them.

“Some examples include walking, biking, and swimming. Being physically active may also delay the onset of arthritis-related disability and help people with arthritis manage other chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or obesity,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. (CDC).

For people who have arthritis, one of the main causes of joint discomfort is a sedentary lifestyle, since exercising can cause concern because possible injuries may occur. To avoid this and do it safely, the CDC provides several recommendations: