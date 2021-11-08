Rosetta’s comet greets the Earth between 11 and 12 November LIVE AT 18.00 – Space & Astronomy

Comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko, which became famous thanks to the Rosetta mission of the European Space Agency (ESA), is back as the star of the sky. In the night between 11 and 12 November, exactly seven years after landing on its surface of the lander Philae, the comet will return the visit by reaching the point of minimum distance from Earth, equal to 61 million kilometers. While waiting for the close encounter, it is however already possible to see it in the sky using powerful binoculars or a telescope.

The amateurs have already started the observation campaign entitled ‘Capture the comet!’, While for all enthusiasts (even the less experienced) the appointment is for Monday evening at 6.30 pm with ‘Aperitif with the comet!’, The online event organized by the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) to observe the celestial body through images and videos collected by Inaf telescopes and by EduINAF readers and relive some of the most exciting moments of the Rosetta mission. For the more enterprising spectators, the live broadcast will also be an opportunity to learn to observe comet 67P with a small binoculars or telescope and try to photograph it.

“It’s a comet that can be observed all night, it doesn’t force you to get up early”, explains astronomer Albino Carbognani on the MediaInaf website. “These days the 67P is projected in the direction of the constellation of Gemini: it is located at an angular distance of about 3 degrees (ie six full moons lined up) from the bright star Pollux, which can be used as a first reference to search for the comet in the sky with binoculars and telescopes. The 67P rises at 21 local time, but to see it beautiful high on the horizon it will be necessary to wait at least until midnight, when it will be observable at about 40 degrees in an easterly direction. It goes without saying that the observation must be made from a dark place, where light pollution is as low as possible “.