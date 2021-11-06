Rosetta’s comet is returning to our skies

Remember comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko, the one visited by Rosetta and Philae? To reach it, the ESA probe had taken ten years, covering 6.5 billion km. And about half a billion km separated us from the comet on November 12, 2014, when the small lander Philae landed on its surface. Next Friday, exactly seven years after that historic descent, the comet will return the visit by coming to visit us – or almost. At ten to two (00:50 UTC) its orbit will touch the point of minimum distance from the Earth: 61 million km. Not a few, of course, but to get it back so close to us we will have to wait 193 years (even if already on 29 November 2034 it will return to less than 70 million km). Therefore it is certainly worthwhile, in these nights at the beginning of the month, to try to observe it. Like? We ask this to Albino Carbognani, astronomer of the National Institute of Astrophysics, author of At the edge of the Milky Way, collaborator of Media Inaf and among the guests – Monday 8 November, from 6:30 pm – the Aperitif with the comet organized by EduInaf, event online to which you are all invited.

Albino, will we be able to see Rosetta’s comet with the naked eye?

“Unfortunately not, the comet has a perihelion – the minimum distance from the Sun – that falls beyond the Earth’s orbit and its activity is never very high, so it will remain a comet invisible to the naked eye: it will be about 30 times weaker than the most faint star barely visible to our eyes and whoever wants to observe it will have to resort to excellent binoculars or a good telescope ».



What are the best days and time to try? And in which direction to look?

«Having the high perihelion, it is a comet observable all night, it does not force you to get up early in the morning as it happened in July 2021 for the comet Neowise (C / 2020 F3). These days the 67P is projected in the direction of the constellation of Gemini: it is located at an angular distance of about 3 ° (i.e. 6 full moons lined up) from the bright star Pollux, which can be used as a first reference to search for the comet in sky with binoculars and telescopes. The 67P rises at 21 local time, but to see it beautiful high on the horizon it will be necessary to wait at least until midnight, when it will be observable at about 40 ° in an easterly direction. It goes without saying that the observation must be made from a dark place, where light pollution is as low as possible ».

So suppose we find a fairly dark place and are equipped with binoculars or a telescope: what will we be able to see?

«To see the comet visually you can use large binoculars, 11 × 70 or 20 × 80 fixed on a photographic tripod, or a telescope of at least 10-15 cm in diameter are fine. At the telescope you will see the comet’s coma (which has a diameter in space of about 300,000 km) and the dust tail, about one million km long ».

Will you be able to distinguish the typical duck silhouette? And the remains of Philae and Rosetta, is there any hope of locating them?

“As with all comets observed from Earth, the nucleus will be invisible, drowned as it is in the gas and dust of the coma. If absurdly the coma could be removed, considering the small size of the nucleus which has an extension of about 4 km, in order to solve it, a telescope of at least 10 meters in diameter would be needed. So no chance to see the characteristic “duck” shape or even to identify the remains of Philae and Rosetta ».

So how can we be sure that what we are aiming for is Comet 67P?

“Comets and asteroids, seen from the Earth, are distinguished from each other mainly by the orbital elements that characterize the trajectory they travel around the Sun. It was precisely from the similarity of the orbital elements to what appeared to be different comets that Edmund Halley realized that it was actually the same comet, now known as Halley’s Comet. So we are sure that it is the 67P because it is in a certain position in the sky which – considering the orbit – can now only be occupied by the 67P ».

Monday afternoon, we said at the beginning, you will be a guest of the Aperitif with the comet on the YouTube channel of EduInaf. Will you also try to observe it on that occasion?

“On Monday there will be no live observation with the” Cassini “telescope, which will be engaged in shooting satellites and space debris. I am trying to film the 67P again these evenings: unfortunately the weather does not cooperate, but I do not despair of being able to recover a spectrum, that is to “capture” the rainbow that can be created in the telescope with the light of the comet to see what the molecules are present in the coma: an always interesting exercise because comets – even the well-known ones – are unpredictable and can always reserve surprises ».

Speaking of comets that reserve surprises: 67P and the Rosetta mission have broken into the hearts of fans to the point of celebrating it and remembering the descent of Philae – which was only a partial success – seven years later. Why?

“The Rosetta mission has written a page in the history of astronomy because for the first time it was possible to study a cometary nucleus in the phase of approaching the Sun, passing into perihelion and moving away, without counting the descent to the surface and the strange shape of the nucleus , due to the fusion of two distinct cometary nuclei. 67P was the best-studied comet in history not only on site, but also by observers on the ground – both astronomers and amateur astronomers – who continued to follow it during the two years of close exploration. Moreover, the 67P is a short-term comet, every 6.5 years it completes a circle around the Sun and this facilitates harmony. Halley’s comet is also very famous and was the target of the Giotto ESA mission, which for the first time resumed an active cometary nucleus, but returns to perihelion every 76 years – that is, every 2 generations! “