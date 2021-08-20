Rosie Huntington-Whiteley pregnant with second child: surprise announcement

G.great surprise for the announcement made by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with a shot at the end of a look gallery that portrays her with an already quite pronounced belly, the stunning British model revealed the imminent arrival of her second child, showing herself in all her beauty simply by saying “Taaa daahhh !!”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is pregnant with her second child

The news amazed all his followers, who just did not expect the good news. The image, posted on Instagram, is the last of a series of selfies where it is immortalized with different looks, with a post alongside, “ta daaah!”, definitely aware of the surprise that the novelty would have aroused, it was taken by the exceptional photographer and his partner Jason Statham.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jason Statham the “Brit” couple from Hollywood

The model, 36, and the actor, 54, have been together since 2016, and are already parents of Jack Oscar, born in 2017 and their couple is considered one of the most beautiful in Hollywood. Their long romantic history, despite Statham’s twenty years over, has conquered everyone.

They would first meet on the set of Transformers: Dark of the Moon in 2010 and after six years of dating, Jason would officially ask her to get engaged. Which Rosie accepted with joy. They have not separated since.

The career of the Victoria Secret Angel

Born in 1987, Rosie Huntington Whiteley was Angelo on the catwalk for Victoria’s Secret until 2010, elected “sexiest woman in the world”By Maxim and FHM. Then in 2012 it has launched her lingerie line. In 2016 it is was the fourth highest paid model in the world together with Gigi Hadid and in 2018 Forbes placed him in third place alongside Chrissy Teigen.

Not happy, in 2010 she tried career as an actress replacing Megan Fox in “Transformers 3”, alongside Shia LeBeouf, while in 2015 she was opposite Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road”.

The wedding with Statham has to wait

Officially engaged, the rumors of the wedding have been chasing each other for a long time, but still nothing. Evidently the two seem not to be in a hurry to crown their union. In an interview in 2018, the supermodel replied to the specific question “the time will come, even if it is not a big priority for us, because we are very happy“.

Rightfully, the supersexy couple enjoys the relationship and the joy of being parents. Moreover, as Huntington Whiteley told in several interviews, Statham «she is happy to wake up at 5 in the morning to look after the baby and let me sleep an extra hour. He is a fantastic dad, very practical, and a great companion, I’m really lucky ».

