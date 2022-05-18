Rosie Rivera explodes again against the children of Jenni Rivera

The controversy continues in the family Rivera and it is through the program ‘Gossip no Like’ made it known that Rosie Rivera exploded again against the children of Jenni Rivera.

In this clip you can see Rosie sitting in an armchair accompanied by her husband Abel Flores, there she mentioned that as a result of the problems they are a more solid and stronger marriage.

“There was an attack on our marriage and you saw that we did not respond to the attacks, you were not focused on our plans, our dreams and us.”

Rosie assured that she will not fight anymore on social networks and will only focus on the good, as well as on her marriage: “I don’t need to fight with a lot of people on Instagram, I’m just going to turn around and continue working on our marriage. If someone attacks your marriage, you don’t attack again, you just work together.”

He added: “What they want they will not have and now we are stronger because of this attack and we are here together.”

However, the controversy did not end there because Johnny published on his social networks that no one wanted his aunt to separate from his partner, although he did comment that Abel stole $80,000 from his mother Jenni Rivera.

“Shame on Abel who sang next to my mother at her house and then stole $80,000 from her children,” the text begins. He continued, “No one was wanting them to break up. An accounting was made and we found out that he stole 80 thousand dollars, as simple as that.

Finally, Jenni Rivera’s youngest son assured that his sister Jacqie Rivera confessed that her aunt did not love her mother: “She literally told Jacqie that she hated her sister and wished she had never been her sister. I can’t handle this anymore.”