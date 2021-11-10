Rosiello: “After 20 years of inaction in Cardano, miracles are not achieved in 2 years”





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – Vito Rosiello, Councilor for Public Works of Cardano al Campo, returns to the sender the accusations of degradation in which the streets and public parks are made by “Cardano è”, a left-wing civic list in the city government until two years ago. “Cardano is and, I stress, it will remain so if, thinking he has a red and blue pencil in his hand, he does nothing but mark the mistakes of others and end up criticizing himself”, counterattacks the member of the Colombo junta. “Because after twenty years of havoc, of inaction, of lack of initiatives, maintenance of public affairs which involved leaving a legacy not only of potholes on the roads (which certainly are not of today) but of a constellation of wicked choices, continue to lament “the miracle not performed” our not having solved everything in just over two years. We certainly do not expect them to indicate more significant interventions, they could have done them if they had been able to ».

The floods

Just on the occasion of one of the recent bad weather events, it occurred the flooding of the intersection between via Carreggia and the SS336 overpass which, Cardano è recalls, “blocked traffic by preventing access to homes near the sports center”. But the truth according to Rosiello must be explained in another way: «For the flooding due to sudden hurricanes it is not possible, at this stage, to do much. They can not contrast extraordinary events with dimensioned underground services for copious rainfall but within the limits. It is not humanly possible to be able to make the water gush immediately when the one that arrives is more than double the one that can flow out. It will be necessary to explain to citizens (all) these simple, albeit dramatic elements. Looking for solutions to a “current” problem which, unfortunately, are not based, as one might think, simply on doubling or tripling the size of the drains or sewer networks. One could imagine the cobweb of the main sewer network (collectors, main pipes, etc.) as the arteries in a human body and the veins, which must necessarily have a lower “caliber” than the arteries, the small networks and the tributary pipes. Even admitting the possibility, tout court expand (all) the gauges of the sewer networks for the sole expectation of the event that may never happen, always in parallel with the human body, would correspond to a collapse from lack of pressure. For which even an oversizing would be disastrous. That said to define political looting as having wanted to highlight an extraordinary fact as a lack of the administration, it would seem to me the least ».

The holes and the cycle paths

No less important is the signaling on “bad roads with very dangerous potholes, especially for those who travel by bike or other two-wheeled vehicles”. Among the examples, Cardano cites via al Campo, where the situation «denotes one low sensitivity of the administration towards sustainable mobility“. The commissioner for public works responds by recalling that «this administration is completing an exceptional sustainable mobility proposal that aims to put the Cardano, Malpensa, Casorate, Somma and Gallarate cycle paths in contact. The so-called cycle paths, understood as small traits that you don’t understand where they start from and where they arrive, as they have been understood up to now by the Cardanese left, they do not interest us ».

The asphalts

The left finally has the intervention of Piazza Mazzini was targeted, defined a facade operation. Rosiello invites the minority to connect to the site of the municipality of Cardano al Campo and scroll through the decisions to see the list of roads to be asphalted, already financed and under contract. There are viale Europa, via Papa Giovanni XXIII, via della Repubblica, via San Francesco d’Assisi, via Mameli, via del Moncone, via delle Bolle, via Nilde Jotti, via Cevedale. “Our answer is in the facts, we leave free criticism and gossip to others,” concludes the commissioner. “Piazza Mazzini had mini parking lots such as leave the cars parked with at least a quarter of their length outside the lines, as well as asphalting at the limit of decency. This is the place that must be recognized as the fulcrum for a restart. We will go further, the ideas are there, we will try to renew the center, involve and to entice merchants and artisans to believe in Cardano, investing in the future starting right from the center “. It is in fact a space that «was once used by local associations for worthy activities. But today it is in conditions that make it impracticable without, unfortunately, even imagining a possible, desirable recovery with the identification of solutions for the reorganization by the administration “.

Abusive party area

One last little note Rosiello reserves it on fall of branches in the area of ​​via Carreggia. “Among the elements that were adduced to justify the felling of the trees inside the party area was precisely the fall of branches which, in that period, had created damage to the existing structures such as the roof of the neighboring building, to the covered structure of the soccer field and small and medium-sized infrastructures on the same area. The danger was questioned by the minority and primarily by Cardano. Was it necessary to wait for someone to get really hurt? But in the end these blessed branches, can they happen to fall anywhere or can they fall only in some chosen places? I reiterate that the area as managed by the left for countless years, albeit done, I want to imagine, in good faith, it was done illegally in a wooded area. We have already announced that this must necessarily be done a meeting open to citizenship, with professional technicians and jurists, so that finally there is clarity on what has become the never-ending story and on that occasion two front row seats for Cardano will be reserved. I reassure the citizens of Cardano that next spring the party area will be at the “real” disposal of all and with all the trappings of legality and safety. We also hope that for the same period, the terrible Covid 19 has definitively left us in peace “.

