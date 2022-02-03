Rosignano, the party area is reborn with a fitness area: work has begun

ROSIGNANO. The works for the overall redevelopment of the party area of ​​Nibbiaia have started a few days ago. The interventions concern the demolition of the old building used as a kitchen which had suffered major injuries due to ground movements. In its place, a new kitchen will be built, placed inside a prefabricated wooden building. Supporting it will be a reinforced concrete structure also used as a warehouse, changing room and bathroom. As a summary of these new structures, geotechnical works (piling) for the foundation and stabilization of the existing small escarpments will be carried out, to ensure the safety and stability of the whole complex. An important intervention, which also includes the construction of an outdoor sports area, for which the municipal administration has invested 450 thousand euros. “An area that has an important function for the community, of meeting and inclusion”, commented the mayor Daniele Donati, who yesterday carried out an inspection by the councilors and technicians of the Municipality.

In a second moment, the metal protective structure of the party area will be repositioned, which will support the tent and which will rest on a new flooring in tuff blocks. Upon completion of the redevelopment works, in the pitch where the children’s games are currently located, after the leveling of the surface, some machines for outdoor gymnastics (a fitness area) will also be installed and the games will be relocated in Piazza Mazzini , alongside those already existing. The completion of the works is scheduled for the month of May, in order to make the area usable again for sporting activities and for summer festivals.

The reopening of the road that connects the party area to the “A window on the world” kindergarten is also planned, a road that has been affected by a depression. Through an inclinometric monitoring, the possible movement of the ground is being analyzed, which will be used to evaluate the feasibility of the intervention.

“The redevelopment of the party area of ​​Nibbiaia – explains the commissioner Giovanni Bracci – was one of the objectives of the mandate and having laid the foundations for its realization is a source of great satisfaction. To achieve this important goal, the synergy and collaboration with the group of citizens of Nibbiaia and with the municipal councilor were fundamental. Paolo Chirici who have been very committed and whom I sincerely thank on behalf of the Administration ».

«Today more than ever – added Donati – it is necessary to invest in social structures that can both enhance and promote the socio-cultural and aggregative development of our hillside hamlets. And the intervention in the Party Area is part of this perspective ».