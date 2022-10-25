Roslyn weakens to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Roslyn kills two people in Mexico 5:48

(CNN Spanish) — Tropical Cyclone Roslyn weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in west-central Mexico on Sunday, according to the Mexican National Weather Service.

Roslyn is located on land 90 km south-southeast of Durango and in the next few hours it will maintain very heavy rains at intense points in Sinaloa, Nayarit, Durango, Jalisco and Zacatecas, as well as heavy rains in Colima and Aguascalientes, according to the update more report from the Mexican weather service.

“The rains caused by this system could generate landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods in areas of the mentioned states, for which the population is urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service, of the National Commission del Agua, and follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities,” they added in the statement.

At this time, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the State of Nayarit is providing support to the affected citizens in Bahía de Banderas and they also deployed elements to reinforce the support work for the municipalities of Acaponeta and Tecuala. So far, the authorities in Nayarit have not reported severe damage or human losses.

For his part, the Governor of Jalisco Enrique Alfaro said in his Twitter account Twitter that Roslyn’s passage through the state “only left minor material damage” and that no victims were reported. He indicated that the evacuees are already returning to their homes, that the Puerto Vallarta airport has already resumed operations and that the state Secretary of Education reported no damage to the schools on the coast, so classes will resume this Monday.

“For prevention, the beaches will remain closed and mountain activities continue to be suspended. During the day there could be light rains, so the call continues to be to remain vigilant, “added Alfaro.

Roslyn made landfall near Santa Cruz, in northern Nayarit, around 7:20 a.m. (Miami time) as a major Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 193 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But it quickly weakened to a tropical storm at 1:00 p.m. (local time) with sustained winds of 110 km/h, according to the forecast.

Roslyn formed off the western coast of Mexico and sustained wind speeds increased to 60 mph in a 24-hour period from Friday through Saturday morning, a rapid intensification.

The hurricane has been moving in a similar fashion to Hurricane Orlene, which made landfall on October 3 just north of the Nayarit-Sinaloa border as a Category 1 storm before dissipating inland. Orlene had strengthened into a Category 4 storm over open water the day before.

At least two people dead

At least 2 people died in the state of Nayarit in Mexico due to the passage of Hurricane Roslyn, the director of Social Communication of the Nayarit government confirmed to CNN this Sunday.

One of the victims is an elderly man in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, who died due to the collapse of a fence; and the other victim is a woman in the municipality of Rosa Morada, who died from the collapse of the roof of her house while she was sleeping, Juan Antonio Echeagaray, Secretary General of the Government of the state of Nayarit, told CNN.

editor’s note: This article has been updated with recent information.