Ross María and Dj Sammy lose the baby they were expecting

Santo Domingo, DR

Ross Maria and Dj Sammy have just lost their baby. “Our heart is in pieces,” he begins writing by exposing the moment of pain they are going through.

Then he added in his Instagram post: “Only the memories and illusions that we made with our little thing will remain, but only God knows the reason for things and we accept it according to his will. I didn’t want her to come out with @Rossmariaofficial’s nose and her saying that mine doesn’t have to come out, there were so many emotions.”

As revealed in the reading of the message, the artist Ross María was on tour in Spain, where after two presentations she began to feel the complications that led to her return to the Dominican Republic, and the unfortunate loss of what would be her first child.

“She was having a perfect and very healthy pregnancy, so much so that the doctors gave her the go-ahead to be able to travel and do her tour. She left against her will for fear of a loss occurring, ”dictates the Dj.

The couple, who had announced their romance at the beginning of February, were looking for the firstborn that they say they were looking forward to and with whom they saw a future.

“Unfortunately God knows, God is in control and we are going to take refuge in him… I ask for prayers for Ross since tomorrow she will undergo surgery. We are sad, destroyed and really all we need is support in these difficult times, “said Sammy.

Sammy Greatest, 31, and Ross María, 18, had decided to keep the information about their pregnancy off social networks for fear of negative comments that could surround them.

Sammy thanked for the support in the message accompanied by a video with which he wanted to “give one of the happiest news in the world and it hurts me that I have to upload it for this reason.