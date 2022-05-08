Ross Mathews marries Dr. Wellinthon Garcia with Drew Barrymore as the flower girl

ads

Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon Garcia are officially married.

The two said “I do” at the Almar Resort Luxury LGBT Beach Front Experience in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Saturday, the TV host confirmed via Instagram on Sunday.

The happiest day of our lives! ðŸ ¥°â¤ï¸ ðŸ’,” Mathews, 42, said in the caption of his photo.

Many of their famous friends took to the comments section to congratulate the couple, including comedian Chelsea Handler, who wrote, “Yay! Look you two!! Congratulations!!”

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais also chimed in, writing, “Congratulations my friend I’m so happy for you two…” while actress Gwyneth Paltrow left a simple “Congratulations.” two!!!”

According to People, who first reported the news, Mathews and Garcia, who wore custom groom tuxedos from Robbie and Co., exchanged vows in front of 110 guests.

â€œIt was a destination wedding. So we invited 130 people, thinking maybe 50 people would come. But 110 people came, and I’m excited!” Mathews explained.

â€œIt caused me so much anxiety. But Drew Barrymore told us: ‘Do it where you’re supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.’ So we chose the place where we first met.”

The two said “I do” in front of 110 guests. Instagram

The outlet reports that Barrymore, who is one of Mathews’ close friends, was his florist.

â€œI was on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’ One day we were doing a story about weddings and [Drew] He asked me, ‘Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?’ And I said, ‘Why? Do you want the concert?’” Mathews recalled to People.

“And she was like, ‘Oh! Are you asking me to be your florist?’” she continued. “I was like, ‘Do you want to be?’ She says, ‘Are you serious?’ I say: ‘Are you serious?’ And she… It’s like, ‘I’m serious.’ So she’s our florist!

Mathews and Barrymore (pictured here) are longtime friends. Instagram/@helloross

Just last week, Mathews spoke exclusively to Page Six about how Barrymore, 47, hastened her wedding to Garcia.

“She changed my life when she asked me to join her show because she brought me to New York where Wellinthon lived,” Mathews, who is a frequent guest on the show, told us. “Our love story really sped up because I was here.”

He added: “If it wasn’t for my relationship with Drew, I don’t know if Welly and I would be getting married already. It might have taken longer to figure out the logistics of all this.”

Mathews proposed to Garcia in February 2021.Twitter

As Page Six previously reported, Mathews proposed to Garcia in February 2021.

â€œA year ago I met someone who changed my life completely. And his name is Dr. Wellinthon Garcia. He’s an educator and he’s hilarious and he’s the smartest person I’ve ever met,” Mathews said during an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” at the time.

“And you know what Beyoncé says: ‘If you like her, then you should have put a ring on her?’ Well, I did!”

