Ross Matthews married his fiancé Wellington Garcia in Mexico, with Flower Girl Drew Barrymore!

ross matthews With her fiancé, Dr. Wellington Garcia, at a beachside ceremony on Saturday, she specifically told the public.

The Rupal Endurance Race Tied up with the judge and her husband Almar Resort In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the same place where the couple met two years ago. Wearing Robbie and Co.’s custom groom tuxedos, the newlyweds were sworn in in front of 110 invited guests.

“It’s a destination wedding,” Matthews, 42, told the crowd. “So we invited 130 people, maybe 50 people were expecting them to come. But 110 people came, and I was shocked!”

Since Matthews lives in Garcia, Los Angeles and New York, the couple had a hard time deciding where to hold the ceremony. “It worried me a lot,” Mathews recalled. “But Drew Barrymore ‘Do what you want to do, the people who are supposed to be there will be there,'” he told us. So we chose the place where we first met.”

Barrymore not only attended the wedding, but also agreed to lay flowers for the couple.

“I’m on it Drew Barrymore Demo, “Guest Mathews Often Shares”. One day we were doing a story about weddings and she asked me, ‘Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?’ And I was like, ‘Why? Do you want a concert? «

“And she said, ‘Oh! Are you asking me to be your florist?’” she continues. “I said, ‘Do you want to be?’ She said, ‘Are you serious?’ I said, ‘Are you serious?’ And she said, ‘I’m dead serious.’ So she’s our flower girl!”

When guests arrived at the Almar Resort, they received gift bags of skin care products. A Mario BadesIncludes toner, facial SPF and lip balm.

Garcia’s father, Garcia and Mathews, represented the couple’s parents as they walked down the aisle. Garcia’s sister, Rockwell, worked proudly for the honor, while Matthews’ brother, Eric, was the best. His nephews Evan and Andrew are ring bearers. The wedding was coordinated by a famous wedding and event planner. Russian Michael.

“Everyone who attended their beautiful and moving ceremony felt the intense love that Ross and Wellington shared.

Matthews and Garcia wrote their own vows. “I wrote mine on the train into town,” Matthews said.

The couple exchanged rings designed by Jean Kemanzion OIS and company.

Following the ceremony, guests dined on a variety of bruschetta, sashimi, fresh fish, beef, salad and vegan options. Cake – Garcia chose – red velvet. Matthews selected local artists to perform during the reception.

“I want live music,” he said. “It is very important for us to involve the local people in this wedding. We are in Puerto Vallarta for one reason: we want the culture there. Later he becomes a DJ for a dance party.

Matthews also told people to spend as much time as possible with their guests.

“We will spend a few days in Puerto Vallarta with all our guests,” he said. “Then we go to the Los Alamandas resort. It is a remote place outside of Puerto Vallarta. We will be there for a few days.”

After another honeymoon? “I don’t know what will happen next, but I know we will be happy,” Mathews said. “It’s the start of something incredible.”