Rossano Ferretti makes his TV debut: “A good hairdresser knows how to listen and hide his ego”

Madrid, November 9 (EFE).- The hair of Lady Gaga, Kate Middleton or Anna Wintour passes through the hands of Rossano Ferretti, and now the man with the surname of the celebrity hairdresser will be a judge in the “Hairstyle” contest: “A good hairdresser is that person One who knows how to listen to others and keep his ego behind,” he says.

“We hairdressers have no identity, I want to shed light on this profession,” the author of the patent ‘Invisible Cut’ told EFE in an interview. product..

Rossano Ferretti now transfers his ideas to the first television program focused on the world of hairdressing, in which he becomes a jury along with hairdressing director Beatriz Matellana.

Every Friday starting from November 17, the Deikis platform will exclusively broadcast the program ‘Hastyle, The Talent Show’ (Shine Iberia) within the Rakuten TV catalogue, in which ten professional hairdressers from Spain will compete to become the next hair salon show .

Both hair professionals will evaluate the work of these applicants, and also highlight the image of the hairdresser, a point that launched Ferretti to delve deeper into the project. “Hairdressers are usually portrayed not as professional, but as clowns, and that image bothers me,” he says.

The Italian stylist wants to change the rules of the game, something he says he has done “all his life” since his origins in a town in Italy cutting hair at the age of fourteen in his mother and grandmother’s small hair salon. Have done the work. Population less than 500 and unpaved roads.

“All my life I’ve done things that didn’t exist: They called me crazy when I invented my own haircut. I did my first ‘balayage’ – a hair coloring technique – when I was only 21. And now it’s the most famous coloring in the world,” he explains. Ferretti, who opened his first salon at age 20.

With a few dressing tables and large sofas, the Italian was told it was no hair salon, but time and “concrete ideas” opened her up to a different path in her profession. He asks, “They keep telling me I don’t look like a hairdresser, but what’s a hairdresser supposed to be like?”

He adds that the key to success, in addition to “continuous education and training”, is to “do a lot of work rising above imaginations” and fighting for your own beliefs, as he did in his days with his Invisible Cut, a type of Did it with. Made from dry, vertically cut hair, which her customers, who range from royalty to celebrities, swear by.

“Hairdressers usually learn three cuts and give them to everyone, this is a big mistake, because the trends in beauty are ridiculous,” he says candidly about the importance of customizing hair for each client. . “The world of beauty is personal, and that’s something that stylists and designers have understood.”

Ferretti, who is convinced that “you can make a living from hairdressing, make a lot of people happy and also make money,” comes on television “without any fear” and is “ready to do normal work. Happen: Change things,” he says. efe

