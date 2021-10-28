Rossano Ferretti, star hairstyling at the hotel

D.icono is a “living legend” not only for his professional skill, but also because he is not easy to find. For real. Rossano Ferretti personally cuts the hair with his famous “method”, theinvisible haircut, only at events, launches, for charity (he is a Save for Children ambassador and would like to create an Academy in India for future talents who do not have the opportunity to study).

Or to the stars close to him. Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Poppy Delevigne and the Olsen sisters, up to crowned heads like Kate Middleton. But woe to ask him to reveal anecdotes or to make comments, «Every woman is a celebrity to me, she is unique. Among other things, in the past, due to some misinterpreted phrase and published in the press, relationships have been ruined. I therefore chose silence ».

Rossano Ferretti, from Parma to London. His own story

His mother Gigliola, a former hairdresser from Campegine, a village near Parma where he was born in 1960, thanks to which his grandfather is a barber has a passion for hair design in his blood, defines it, not surprisingly, “luxury gipsy “.

The first salon in Parma, Vidal Sassoon’s professional experience in London and then «I traveled the entire planet to discover and create my own style, driven by the desire to reinvent the hairdressing sector».

Today, the king of scissors, which he designed, innovative and artisanal, able to cut only 18% compared to their counterparts, is in Milan. Tomorrow perhaps in Dubai, in Paris, in London, in Monaco. Or maybe in Ostuni, yours buen retiro.

“I’m always with a suitcase in hand and extremely reserved, I don’t even have a private IG profile.” Sly smile, discreet but with the typical Emilian irony, well-finished and a bit British outfit, Rossano Ferretti is passing through the Four Seasons Milan (www.fourseasons.com/milan), in the new space next to the Spa.

Today luxury styling is in the hotel

It is the new frontier of privacy and the most exclusive services. Book in a salon within a hotel. Discreet, quiet, like in a private home, but with all the luxury services that a five-star hotel can offer.

«Customers today are looking for the customization, uniqueness, quiet. He wants a holistic experience to live, not a simple cut or quick blow-dry. And hotels are the right setting, because they offer everything, as microcosms of excellence “, underlines Ferretti, who at the moment, in addition to Four Seasons Milan just restored in the common areas by Patricia Urquiola is al Landaa Giravaruu in the Maldives, to the one in Los Cabos in Mexico, next spring it will open its own salon also at Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina.

But Ferretti is not fresh from openings. From the first salon in Parma about 30 years ago, which has remained its headquarters, in an apartment in a period building and al first salon at the Hassler in Rome, up to the latest hotel and spa inaugurations, which date back to just over a month ago. Inside the Cheval Blanc Paris, with the charm like a boudoir, and the Park Hyatt Dubai, waiting to launch the one in New York soon, also in a Park Hyatt Hotel.

“I have 22 salons all over the world, but I don’t want to exceed 25 in order not to lose the concept of boutique, intimacy and private space,” he stresses.

Hair: no trends, health and beauty first of all

“There are no trends, they died even before they were born. Beauty today is only made to measure. There is a lot of talk about the Silver Sisters, but I was proposing shades of gray already five years ago and not because they were a fashion.

Today the real trend is to take care of your hair, treat it as you do with facial skincare, follow a careful hair regime and with excellent products», Continues Ferretti, who a few years ago launched his collection of“ Rossano Ferretti Parma ”products, defined by WWD as“ the first cosmetic line for hair ”.

What you need for healthy and shiny hair

“Essentially, you need four good products to have healthy hair, as well as, of course, also take care of your diet: a targeted shampoo, mask or conditioner – fundamental, more than ever when the hair is subjected to aggressive agents, such as dyes, pollution, salt and wind – a serum or a leave-in, which protects against heat damage during drying, and a repairing oil for the lengths, which penetrates and nourishes ».

In short, health and well-being are the key to hair beauty. This is why his salons are real Hair Spas, where you can relax in an environment that makes you feel good and disconnect your mind and thoughts.

And the right cut

“And then, of course, it’s important periodically take care of your cut, which follows the movements of the hair, without forcing them, allowing a natural fall, according to their nature. The most important element is personalized beauty, each woman is unique ». In short, a unique cut, that is the “invisible” one. His.

Star metamorphosis, about Gaga-Gucci

Lady Gaga, one of his beloved celebrities, will be the protagonist of “House of Gucci”, the new film by Ridley Scott, which will debut in the USA on November 24, 2021 and in Italian cinemas on December 3, 2021, impersonating Patrizia Reggiani. «I can’t say much, I’ve only seen a couple of takes but I’m convinced that she plays the role very well in that life, let’s say, ‘eventful’, because she is a fantastic actress».

The hairstyles in the 80s were backcombed, curly, loaded and followed the gritty wave of the times. «I have worked all my life to free my hair, I believe everything that ‘chains’ them is anachronistic today and the idea of ​​encoding them is even more so. That said, whoever took care of Lady Gaga-Reggiani’s hair-styling did a great job.

I can’t say how I prefer her hair. Hair lives people’s moments, their needs, in this case of the stage, and for an actress who covers several roles these are really many », continues Rossano Ferretti.

That time with Jennifer Lawrence

“I remember when Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for “Hunger Games”: before going on stage she had come to us and ours colorist he decided to make her blonde, it was a success, but the next day she was back in a brunette version for stage needs. Well, for me she too is one of the most extraordinary and multifaceted actresses of the moment, who make the difference ”, concludes the luxury gipsy Ferretti.

But without saying who will be waiting for him on the next set.

