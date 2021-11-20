Rossi against Marquez, Lorenzo reveals how 2015 went: Bagarre social

Interviewed by Dazn, Jorge Lorenzo back to the discussed MotoGP 2015, who crowned him champion at the expense of his then Yamaha teammate, Valentino Rossi. Six years later, the revelations of the Spaniard from Palma de Mallorca inflame the social networks and trigger the comments of the fans, demonstrating how – from whatever side of the fence you put yourself in – that of 2015 was a season that is still discussed today.

Rossi-Marquez, the fuse that ignited the world championship

In particular, in the interview that will be broadcast in its full version in a few days on Dazn, Lorenzo revealed the exact moment in which Marc Marquez, who ran for the HRC, he decided he wanted to make Valentino lose the title. According to the reconstruction of the Majorcan, the fuse that made the world hot was lit for Assen, in Holland, when the Doctor and Cabroncito made contact on the chicane, ending up blaming each other. Rossi won that GP, but Marquez tied it to his finger and, according to Lorenzo’s reconstruction, he decided to have it paid to number 46.

Before Assen, the two pilots entered a collision course in Argentina and, even on that occasion, it was Valentino who prevailed. Thus it came to Sepang and to press conference that saw Rossi attack his rival directly for Marquez’s race conduct at the Australian GP which, according to the Doctor, would have favored Lorenzo himself, in a sort of partnership between compatriots. From then on, on the track the tension between the three became tangible, also and above all due to the choice of Lorenzo to ask the race management to investigate the stable mate to assess a penalty.

There backstab, actually led to a measure against the Doctor, who on the circuit of Valencia for the last GP of the season he was forced to start from the last position on the grid. Rossi stole the show from everyone with an amazing comeback, but failed to go beyond fourth place and, with Lorenzo’s success cost him the title, which went to his teammate who, according to many and Rossi himself, ran the last GP “Escorted” by Marc Marquez until the finish line, just to penalize the Doctor.

Rossi-Marquez, Lorenzo’s revelation ignites social media

For all these choices and these episodes, the 2015 season is still debatable and Lorenzo’s words did not fail to rekindle the controversy. On social media, many struggle to take Rossi’s defense. There are those who write: “Points of view, if Dovizioso (for example) had helped Rossi in the same way, we would have praised the gesture … “and again:” But that world championship Rossi lost it! He had won very few races, he was the arbiter of his own destiny !! It was enough to win more !!“, Or:“ According to Valentino everyone had to dodge to let him pass. Marquez did very well“.

But, obviously, there is no lack of those who accuse the Spaniards. A fan comments: “93 a little little man. A champion with the bike, one Wed. a in everything else “and another emphasizes:” Finally he admits it then “,” I have always been unpleasant, the Spaniard, you had to do ic…. his“, “The karma dear Marquez “,” This is the story and it cannot be changed but we like to think that in a few years “bad luck” has made the 2 Spaniards pay a high bill for one “Biscuit” never seen in the history of MotoGP“, “It was a bullshit Everybody knows! He deserved the tenth title… then for the last few years, yes, he had to retire earlier but that was a coward for the Spaniard! ”.

