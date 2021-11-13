Rossi di Cardano in the final at the Awards in the USA for his work at NASA





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – «Every now and then I think back to when I was reading about the missions of the NASA in university books or in scientific articles and now, even after three and a half years, it doesn’t seem real to me that I’m here. ” It is a dream come true that of Federico Rossi, which, originally from Cardano al Campo, has lived in the United States for 10 years and has been working as a robotics technician at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA. Among the many reasons for pride yesterday, Friday 12 November, another was added: Rossi was ranked among the 3 finalists of the Young Investigator Awards 2021 Symposium, a competition for Italian researchers in the USA organized by the Italian Scientists and Scholars in North America Foundation.

Italians who shine in the USA

“Even just having reached the final and being able to compare myself with my colleagues, high-level specialists that I admire and respect, is a real honor“. Rossi is not interested in winning the competition, “so much so that I honestly don’t even know which prize is up for grabs”, but simply being able to present the results of his research in front of Professor Marcello Romano, of the Naval Postgraduate School, together with the other two finalists : Francesco Monticone and Bartolomeo Stellato. Engineers who have different interests, but who share their Italian origins and American career.

The man who “whispered” to robots

«My intervention consists in presenting the results of a project from which I have been working for some time on autonomy for team systems robot»Explains the Cardanese, trying to adapt engineering notions to everyday language. “Well, me I try to teach more robots how to work together“. A theme that may seem complex, and it undoubtedly is, but whose applications can be seen, or will be seen in everyday life. From autonomous vehicles in our cities, up to NASA, «where I deal with this topic for space exploration activities to which I have been working since April 2018 ».

A dream that becomes reality

Date one of the greatest adventures in the life of Federico Rossi. “I joined the Jpl almost 3 and a half years ago as a post doc and now I am part of the staff and I must say that I’m still in seventh heaven: it really is a dream come true. I often find myself thinking that many of the most important discoveries about our solar system, and beyond, have been made right here at NASA, so it is an honor to be part of the team ». This is why for Rossi the victory of the prize, which will be announced on December 9th, is not the goal of this experience. «The true meaning of the Franco Strazzabosco Award in the field of engineering is that of connecting scholars, because let’s remember that science only progresses thanks to collaboration ».

In short, a dream that becomes reality for the young Cardanese, who despite the years spent in California, does not forget his roots. “Every time I go back to Italy and land in Malpensa, I get excited to see the areas where I grew up, Ticino: I miss my country ». This is why Rossi does not feel like advising those who follow an ambition similar to his to necessarily move to the United States. «The Italian and European system is certainly more democratic and accessible than the American one, but I think the California is the right place to deal with robotics. The extra gear that US universities have is thereto the ability to attract people from all over the world and indeed in our team there are specialists from many different countries. This is what makes the difference in research, ”concludes Rossi, who does not rule out the possibility of returning to Italy one day. “Of course I live with my wife, who is also Italian, so we have to think for two.”

Federico Rossi, a Cardanese at NASA

