Rossi, the memory of his wife: “In my mind the day I took our girls to the hospital to say goodbye to their dad” | News

A year without Paolo Rossi. The wife Federica Cappelletti wrote the book “Forever the two of us – Our words of love” to keep the memory alive: “Writing this book was a therapy for me, a desire to leave Paul on paper, making him indelible in some way. hospital we talked a lot about us: we saw many photos of moments spent together and at a certain point he asked me not to forget our love and not to disperse it. From that moment on I wondered what was the best way not to disperse it, even if in my heart it would have remained forever, but I wanted something more for my daughters too so that they would continue to live it even over time so that they would realize the love that generated them. I started writing these memories right away. ‘publisher asked me to write this book I thought about it for a while, because I knew it would be very painful, just as it was: whole mornings crying when the girls didn’t see me, but it was also therapy eutical because I threw out so much pain, “he told Rtl 102.5.

On the radio the story of the ex-bomber’s last moments of life: “I wanted to take the girls to the hospital to their father, despite the fact that the doctors advised me against it, because knowing all three of them I knew that he would not go away calmly and that they would not they would never have accepted not to have seen him for the last time. Going against the doctors’ advice, I take him, take him out of the hospital in a pram and have his daughters say hello there and take him back in. They were actually nice: they complied with my request. I must say that the light in Paolo’s eyes when he saw the girls is an image that I will never forget. It did all three good, shortly after Paolo fell asleep and the girls understood that it was really the last time they greeted their dad. “

The first meeting thanks to a book: “It was in Perugia. I was presenting my book and he too was part of it, he was a protagonist, I had written it together with two colleagues. I had not interviewed Paolo, but one of these colleagues suggested that I invite him, so I called him on the phone and he wasn’t too polite, unlike what he was, he replied that he couldn’t. This friend then told me to insist because he was polite and polite, I called him back and in fact accepted. He arrived on a day when the planes were on strike and managed to catch the only flight scheduled for that day from Bulgaria, he arrived in Verona, from Verona to Milan by taxi and then arrived in Perugia half an hour late. that thing struck a lot: I still see him arriving with his beautiful smile and from that moment on I told him that from that moment on he could ask me what he wanted, because it struck me immediately and very much “.