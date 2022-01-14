Rossoneri comeback in the quarter-finals, Shevchenko beaten in extra time – Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

First Giroud, then Leao and Saelemaekers: this is how Pioli’s team overturns the Grifone and enters the next round of the Italian Cup where they will challenge the winner of Lazio-Udinese. Tomori got out with a pain in his knee which will be evaluated today

With the thrill, not from the cold but from the fear, Il Diavolo conquers the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup by bending only in extra time thanks to the new entrants Leao and Saelemaekers a Genoa never seen so alive and I have been fighting for months now. Perhaps it will not be enough to save Shevchenko’s bench – the arrival of the German Labbadia now seems to be taken for granted – but certainly the Ligurians made a great impression yesterday at the San Siro. In the end, but only in the end, the Rossoneri asserted their technical superiority, after Giroud, a quarter of an hour from 90 ‘, had regained Ostigard’s goal of the first half. A great sigh of relief for Milan, non-existent for the entire first hour: the Italian Cup was and remains a fundamental objective, first of all because between prizes and the Super Cup it can be worth almost ten million, then because a trophy in May can change the face of the season and give substance to the growth of the project.

One thing for sure: already from the quarterfinals, which will be played in a straight match against the winner of Lazio-Udinese, much more will be needed. And the same goes for the championship: for the championship comeback, difficult but not yet impossible, we need the usual Milan, not yesterday’s. The market will be fundamental, also because yesterday Tomori got out with a pain in his knee which will be evaluated today. Maldini has clarified the hunt for the defender: We have reliable reserves, so it is not said that another player will arrive. It continues to treat for United’s Bailly, Chelsea’s Sarr and City’s Ak, also because Gabbia rightly wants to play assiduously and Sampdoria is waiting for him.

Without Ibrahimovic, who has yet to serve his suspension for the famous brawl with Lukaku in last season’s Cup derby, Pioli entrusted himself to Giroud for the role of center forward trusting in his incredible feeling with San Siro: all five of his goals have arrived here. In short: no extreme turnover, the owners are many, from Maignan to Tonali, from Leao to Hernandez. Sheva, on the other hand, is clearly looking at the championship, with the salvation mission increasingly uphill, despite knowing that in all likelihood he will no longer be leading his Mondays in Florence: many reservists, with Destro and Masiello on the bench.

Before the kick-off and throughout the first half, the chilled five thousand at San Siro pay homage to him with old choirs and a banner: A long love story, Manchester’s gaze carved into the heart.

To pass the Genoa, with the latest arrival Ostigard that with his head a corner kick from Portanova turns into the net. Norwegian, friend of Haaland, a full-back of physics and ideas: on loan from Brighton, he will come in handy. The situation for the Devil becomes even more complicated when Tomori, just recovered from Covid, injures his knee: he can’t do it, Florenzi enters. Pioli harangues Tonali, asks him to take the game in hand, but Genoa closed and starts again with intelligence: Portanova nearly doubled, confirming that the deserved result. Half an hour from the end, perhaps a little late, Pioli puts Leao and Diaz for Rebic and Maldini: the game changes l. And in fact comes the same: cross from Hernandez and header from Giroud, even ghostly. In extra time a Rossoneri siege, overtaking comes with Leao (the lob? I wanted to cross …) and the other newly entered Saelemaekers. Milan in the quarterfinals. But what a thrill.